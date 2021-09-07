TUSCALOOSA — Alabama redshirt senior linebacker Christopher Allen is "most likely out for the year" with a foot injury, coach Nick Saban said Monday.
"Chris Allen does have a foot fracture that will require surgery," Saban said.
Allen suffered the injury in the first half Saturday in the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 44-13 victory over Miami. He had to be carted off the field, and when he returned, he was using crutches and wearing a boot.
Before he left, he had three total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
After the game, Saban said that Allen had a "pretty significant foot injury."
With Allen out, sophomores Drew Sanders and Chris Braswell and freshman Dallas Turner each saw time. Sanders finished with six total tackles.
Allen was a preseason third-team All-SEC pick and was a team captain in the Crimson Tide's spring game. He was second-team All-SEC, as voted by SEC coaches, last season.
His 41 tackles included 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Allen also missed all of the 2018 season with a knee injury and received a medical redshirt. He returned to play in every game in 2019, finishing with 11 tackles.
Allen was part of Alabama's high-profile 2017 signing class that included four 2020 first-team All-Americans, including a Heisman Trophy winner, and four others who were 2020 first-round NFL draft picks.
No. 1 Alabama (1-0) faces Mercer (1-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Crimson Tide's first home game of the season.
Mercer is coming off a 69-0 win over Point University in which the Bears set a school record with 778 yards offense. Mercer held Point to 99 yards.
Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy was 9-of-12 passing for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Tommy Pollack ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Of Mercer's 14 possessions, 10 ended in touchdowns, two with fumbles, one with an interception and one — with Mercer at the Point 7-yard line — with the end of the game.
Alabama has won all three previous meetings against Mercer, most recently 56-0 in November 2017. The others were 20-0 in both 1939 and 1940.
Saban stern with Billingsley
At one point against Miami, TV cameras showed Saban talking with tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the sideline.
On Monday, Saban was asked about the message he was trying to convey to Billingsley in that moment.
"We’re just always trying to encourage players to do the right things and do the things they need to do to create value for themselves," Saban said. "Jahleel and I have talked on several occasions because he’s certainly a guy that we want to have success for his own benefit individually as well as for the team.
"Sometimes when you get a little external encouragement it can be a positive thing for you. I think for the first game he did OK when he went out there and played."
Billingsley did not start against Miami. Cameron Latu had the biggest game of the tight ends, catching two touchdowns.
During preseason practices, Saban sent a stern message to Billingsley about how he was conducting himself.
On Aug. 11, Saban said Billingsley needed to work his way back up the depth chart and buy into the principles and values of the team and be a good teammate. Then later that month when he was asked if Billingsley had in fact worked his way back up the depth chart, Saban said that's up to Billingsley.
The junior tight end did play Saturday. In addition to some snaps on offense, Billingsley returned a kickoff for 17 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.