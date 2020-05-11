MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.
The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced the deal.
Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They are optimistic he'll recover fully from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he'll become a franchise quarterback.
Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he's on schedule for a return in 2020. His No. 1 jersey is among the best-selling in the NFL since it was assigned to him last week.
