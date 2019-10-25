When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/Radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 33
--
Four-down territory
1. Mac gets a start: Alabama has a new quarterback getting a start today. Mac Jones takes over for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, who is out for at least this game with an ankle injury that required surgery. Jones is no stranger to playing time, as he has been on the field a good bit in mop-up roles and he played two-plus quarters last week in the win over Tennessee after Tua was hurt. This is a good spot for Jones to start, as Arkansas is not very good defensively and he’ll be playing in front of a friendly crowd.
2. Lean on the running game: With Tua out and in a tougher than expected game last week against Tennessee, Alabama went run heavy to grind out the victory. Najee Harris went over 100 yards and scored twice, and Brandon Robison added 40 yards and a touchdown. That’s a good sign going forward, as it only adds to the depth of Alabama’s offense.
3. Arkansas struggling: Arkansas comes to Tuscaloosa having lost four straight games and remains winless in SEC play in coach Chad Morris’ second season. Arkansas’ three previous losses were by a total of 15 points, but last week Auburn blew the Razorbacks out 51-10 in a game that was never close. Auburn struck for two touchdowns in the game’s opening minutes and then erupted in the second half with a mix of passing and running. Like the Tennessee series, this has been lopsided of late, with Alabama owning a 12-game winning streak against the Hogs.
4. Punt, Bama, Punt: After struggling in the punt game, Alabama gave walk-on Ty Perine an opportunity against Tennessee and he responded with two punts for a 46.5 yard average as Will Reichard was reinjured. Perine even made a tackle on a punt return. He quickly became a fan favorite and likely will punt again this week.
--
Key Matchup
Mac Jones vs. Arkansas defense
Alabama’s starting quarterback should feel pretty comfortable after a week of taking first-team reps. He’s not Tua, but he won’t need to be with a revamped running game and Alabama’s skill set at receiver.
--
Player of the week
Najee Harris, RB
Harris had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and should get a heavy workload against Arkansas. He’s also a receiving threat, so that’s an added safety net in case Jones needs it. Look for another 100-plus yards from Harris.
--
By the numbers
22: Number of touchdown catches by each of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III in their three-year careers. That’s nine off school leader Amari Cooper, who finished his career with 31.
5/37: Number of punts opponents have returned and the total yardage of those returns against Alabama this season.
2: National ranking of Jaylen Waddle in punt return average. Waddle averages 21.6 yards per put return. He has returned 14 punts for 302 yards this season.
--
Prediction
Alabama 42, Arkansas 7
Eventually Alabama will have to play a tough game. It won’t be this week, though, against a not-very-good Arkansas team. Mac Jones will do just fine at quarterback, his foursome of receivers will return to form and Alabama’s defense will handle whatever Arkansas has to offer.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.