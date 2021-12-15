AUBURN — Jabari Smith posted 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 Auburn rolled in the second half of a 70-44 win over North Alabama on Tuesday.
The Tigers (9-1) led 34-29 early in the second half before going on a 25-2 run to pull away from the Lions (6-4).
Walker Kessler had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds for Auburn, which had four players score in double figures.
Devan Cambridge also had 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Wendell Green Jr. added 12 points. The Tigers shot just 36 percent with Smith going 4-of-15 from the field.
Auburn held UNA to less than 30 percent shooting, forced 18 turnovers and never trailed.
Freshman Daniel Ortiz led the Lions with 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting.
UNA's Jamari Blackmon scored on a layup with 17 1/2 minutes remaining to cut Auburn's lead to 34-29. Auburn scored 11 straight points — six by Kessler — before the Lions hit consecutive baskets.
The Tigers answered with 14 straight points.
Auburn played its second consecutive game without head coach Bruce Pearl, who finished a two-game suspension for NCAA violations.
The Tigers play at St. Louis on Saturday and host Murray State on Dec. 22. Auburn's Southeastern Conference opener is Dec. 29 at home against LSU.
• Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78: DeAndre Williams had 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and the Tigers (6-4) shot 53 percent to upset the Crimson Tide (8-2).
Jalen Duren had 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Landers Nolley II added 13 points. Lester Quinones scored 12 and Tyler Harris 11.
Keon Ellis led Alabama with 19 points, while Jahvon Quinerly finished with 12 and Jaden Shackelford 10.
The Tide was just 10-of-33 on 3-pointers.
Alabama was playing its first game since Saturday's one-point home win over No. 14 Houston and its second since a Dec. 4 victory over No. 5 Gonzaga.
The Crimson Tide is home Saturday against Jacksonville State before playing Colorado State on Tuesday in Birmingham. Alabama begins SEC play Dec. 29 at home against Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.