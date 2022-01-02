ARLINGTON, Texas — Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. picked the right stage to play the best game of his career.
Robinson, a fifth-year senior and Tuscaloosa native, rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 26 carries and was selected the most outstanding offensive player of the Crimson Tide's 27-6 win over Cincinnati in Friday's Cotton Bowl. He set an Alabama bowl record, surpassing Bo Scarbrough, who ran for 180 yards against Washington in December 2016.
“As a young kid, I just always wanted to be a part of this program,” Robinson said after the game. “Just always wanted to play for a national championship, just being able to go out there and just lead this team in this big game on this big stage, to have another opportunity to play for a national championship. As a young kid, that was the only thing I ever wanted to do. It's like a dream come true.”
No. 1 Alabama (13-1) will play SEC rival Georgia in the national championship game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
The passing between Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and receiver Jameson Williams had carried the Crimson Tide into the playoffs. But on Friday, Robinson’s running and a physical defense led by All-American linebacker Will Anderson set the tone.
“(Robinson) did a great job running the ball for 200 yards rushing,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Will (Anderson) has been a standout for us all year long. These guys have provided great leadership for some of the other younger guys on the team, and now they've created the opportunity to play for the national championship, which I'm extremely proud of this group for that.”
Robinson, called "B-Rob" twice by Saban in a postgame interview, said he didn’t expect his play to be a “spotlight” performance.
“We just game-planned,” Robinson said. “It was just, whatever they throw at us, we got to adjust to it. If the running game works for us, we got to stay with it. (Offensive coordinator Bill) O'Brien trusted me, just put the ball in my hand in critical situations. And just carrying this team means a lot to me.”
Meanwhile, the defense held Desmond Ridder, a Heisman finalist and projected high pick in the upcoming NFL draft, to 144 yards on 17-of-32 passing. The Bearcats failed to score a touchdown for the first time in a game this season and finished with 218 total yards, more than 200 less than their previous average.
Alabama had six pass breakups, tying a season high, and Anderson had two of Alabama’s six sacks. Anderson, the defensive player of the game, finished with six tackles.
“That's one of our biggest goals as a defense is holding people to a certain amount of points,” Anderson said about keeping Cincinnati from scoring a touchdown. “What we did is unbelievable. We still have more work to do, but for us to meet that goal, that's one of our biggest goals on our goal sheet.”
