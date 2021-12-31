ARLINGTON, Texas — Cincinnati has heard for more than three weeks about becoming the first non-Power 5 team to break into the College Football Playoff, and then what a big underdog the Bearcats are against Alabama.
“It’s definitely been a long time, especially, you know, with the nerves or excitement or whatever you may want to call it, just of the anticipation of coming down here,” quarterback Desmond Ridder said Monday.
These Bearcats aren’t nervous about the biggest game week in program history and facing the top-ranked defending national champion in the playoff semifinal Cotton Bowl on Friday.
With Ridder and former Alabama running back Jerome Ford, Cincinnati (13-0) is the only team to win every game this season. That included a validating victory at Notre Dame nearly three months ago before sweeping through the American Athletic Conference.
“We had a nice season, undefeated season ... (we) need to be us and do what we do. We don’t need to do anything extra, just pretty much be us,” Ford said. “And I feel like being us will be enough to prove that we belong here and we should be here.”
While the Cotton Bowl is their last guaranteed opportunity to play together, especially for the more than 30 seniors, the Bearcats know it doesn’t have to be the end of what has already been an epic journey.
“Their attitudes have been great," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “I think they really understand the opportunity they have in front of them, and these situations and these things don’t come around every year.”
Ridder said Christmas was a little more exciting when opening up presents with his family before driving back to Cincinnati and then traveling with the team to North Texas. He went to the Dallas Cowboys’ game on Sunday night in the stadium where he will be one of the main attractions today.
“We’re excited to get down here and play Alabama and show not only ourselves, but everyone in the country, you know, what we can do against a top team,” Ridder said.
