RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jose Torres went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Tyler McDonough and Devonte Brown each added two RBIs and North Carolina State beat Alabama 8-1 on Friday in the Ruston Regional.
All eight runs for N.C. State (31-17) came by way of the home run. Luca Tresh, Brown, McDonough and Torres combined for five homers.
Reid Johnston (8-2) tossed eight innings, allowing just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Chris Villaman added two strikeouts in the ninth.
Tresh and Brown hit back-to-back homers in the second for a 2-0 lead. McDonough hit his team-leading 15th of the year in the third and Brown added his 11th in the eighth.
Alabama (31-25) starter Tyler Ras allowed seven run in 4 1/3 innings. Jackson Tate hit a solo shot in the fifth for Alabama's only run.
