TAMPA, Fla. — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 26 points, and Vanderbilt made Alabama's stay at the Southeastern Conference a short one, beating the Crimson Tide 82-76 on Thursday.
The 11th-seeded Commodores (17-15) play No. 5 Kentucky — the tournament's third seed — around 7:30 tonight in the quarterfinals.
The Crimson Tide (19-13) awaits its NCAA tournament fate having lost its last three games.
Alabama closed the regular season with a 16-point home loss to Texas A&M and an overtime loss at LSU. The Tide also lost three straight in January, falling at Missouri, at home to Auburn and at Mississippi State.
Myles Stute finished with 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting for Vanderbilt. Jordan Wright added 13 points and Rodney Chatman 12, all in the second half.
Jaden Shackelford's 21 points led the Crimson Tide, while Jahvon Quinerly scored 13.
Vanderbilt overcame a 15-point second-half deficit.
The Commodores shot 50% in the second half and outscored Alabama 54-38. Pippen scored 15 of his points after halftime, while Chatman and Stute had 12 each in the final 20 minutes.
Alabama's Keon Ellis hit a layup with 14 minutes left to leave the Crimaon Tide ahead 51-36.
Vanderbilt scored 12 straight points to start a 21-6 game-tying run. After Alabama clawed ahead by six, the Commodores took the lead with an 11-4 spurt.
Shackelford's free throw at the 4:02 mark tied it, but Vandy took the lead with a Chatman 3-pointer and held it for the rest of the game.
Sixth-seeded Alabama never trailed in the first half and built as much as a 14-point lead.
The Tide, up by double digits in the first 11 1/2 minutes, led 36-22 with 2 1/2 minutes to go before halftime after a Shackelford 3-pointer.
Alabama also saw a big lead almost evaporate in its regular-season game with Vanderbilt.
On Feb. 22 in Nashville, Alabama led 64-53 with 7 minutes remaining and survived a last-second shot. Jordan Wright's late miss left the Tide with a 74-72 victory.
Alabama entered with a 70-53 all-time record in the SEC tournament with 16 of the losses to Kentucky.
Kentucky was the only team to have a winning SEC tournament record against Alabama. The Wildcats have won 17 of the 19 SEC tournament games they have played against Alabama.
However, with Thursday's loss, the Crimson Tide fell to 4-5 against Vandy.
Alabama won last year's SEC tournament, beating Mississippi State 85-48, Tennessee 73-68 and LSU 80-79. It rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Tennessee.
The Crimson Tide also won last year's SEC regular-season championship.
Alabama has 22 all-time NCAA tournament appearances and reached the regional semifinals a year ago.
