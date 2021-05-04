TUSCALOOSA — Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced Monday that he will transfer to Alabama.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has made a point that he will only use the transfer portal to add players who can help Alabama win. Williams' move fits that mold.
Williams is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound playmaker who reportedly ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash in high school.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
His combination of size and speed made him a popular target in the transfer portal, receiving interest from Florida, Texas A&M, Southern California and others, per 247Sports.
Williams was a sophomore last fall and played in six games. He made six catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including one catch for 14 yards in the national championship game against Alabama.
Williams' best game was in the Sugar Bowl with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in a win over Clemson.
Williams, who took part on Ohio State's spring game April 17, was ranked the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 82 prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports.
Alabama has lost two of its star receivers from last year's team. Both DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Jaylen Waddle were first-round NFL draft picks.
Williams joins a wide receiving corps that features veterans John Metchie III, Slade Bolden and Xavier Williams.
Alabama has recruited heavily at wide receiver to help fill out the roster, adding six recruits over the last two seasons.
Freshman Agiye Hall impressed at Alabama's A-Day scrimmage and sophomore Javon Baker saw limited time last season. Five-star freshman JaCorey Brooks and sophomores Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell could also be in line to earn a spot in the lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.