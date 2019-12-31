Alabama opened the season ranked No. 1, but losses to LSU and Auburn derailed its opportunity to return to the playoffs and sent it to the Citrus Bowl. Here's a recap of the season:
Alabama 42, Duke 3
Tua Tagovailoa had a career-high 26 completions for 336 yards and four touchdowns, while the Alabama defense held Duke to only 97 yards passing in the season opener at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. Jerry Jeudy had a career-best 10 catches for 137 yards and a score. Senior cornerback Trevon Diggs had a fumble recovery and an interception and Xavier McKinney led the Tide with eight tackles. Bama outgained Duke 512-204 and held the ball for 36:37. The Tide defense forced three turnovers.
Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10
Henry Ruggs III ran 75 yards down the sideline on the first play from scrimmage to put Alabama ahead for good in the Tide’s home opener. Ruggs finished with 141 total yards and two touchdowns, one receiving, while Jerry Jeudy had a career-high three touchdowns to go with eight catches and 103 yards. Bama put up 603 yards and held New Mexico State to just 285 yards - 101 rushing. Xavier McKinney and Raekwon Davis led the Tide in tackles with six apiece. Patrick Surtain II had an interception and forced a fumble as the No.2 ranked Tide cruised to its second straight win.
Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
A road trip to South Carolina in the SEC opener was no problem for Alabama, as Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and five touchdowns. For only the ninth time in school history the Tide had two receivers top 100 yards, as DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III totaled 136 and 122 yards respectively. Smith caught two touchdown passes and Ruggs had one scoring catch. Running back Najee Harris chipped in five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. For the third straight game Xavier McKinney led the team in tackles, turning in nine stops including five solo. He also had an interception and a tackle for loss. Anfernee Jennings had a sack and a forced fumble while freshmen DJ Dale and Jordan Battle also recorded sacks.
Alabama 49, Southern Miss 7
Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made Alabama history by throwing five touchdown passes for the second straight week. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 293 yards. Henry Ruggs III had four catches for a career-high 148 yards and two scores. Jerry Jeudy had six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Najee Harris had 110 yards on 14 carries and also scored a receiving touchdown. Senior defensive back Jared Mayden turned in a career-best eight tackles to lead the defense. Freshman linebacker Christian Harris added six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Trevon Diggs had his second interception of the season to go with three tackles.
Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31
DeVonta Smith teamed up with Tua Tagovailoa to break or tie several records as Alabama cruised past the Rebels. Smith’s 11 catches were a career-high, and his 274 yards broke the school record while he tied the SEC record with five receiving touchdowns. Tagovailoa broke the school record for touchdowns responsibility, throwing for six scores and running for one. He was 26 of 36 for 418 yards on the day. Xavier McKinney had a career-best 13 tackles and a quarterback hurry while Anfernee Jennings added nine tackles, including one for loss. Senior Jared Mayden had his first interception and a 36-yard return in the fourth quarter. Ale Kaho blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28
After a bye week, Alabama traveled to College Station, Texas to take on the Aggies. Tua Tagovailoa set the school record for touchdowns with 81 while completing 21 of 34 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Najee Harris recorded a career-best 20 carries for a season-high 114 yards. DeVonta Smith had 99 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Jaylen Waddle caught three passes for 48 yards and his first touchdown while racking up 128 yards on four punt returns. Anfernee Jennings and Shane Lee both recorded eight tackles to lead the defense.
Alabama 35, Tennessee 13
Alabama’s defense held Tennessee to 117 yards passing and 114 rushing as the Crimson Tide claimed its 13th straight win over the Vols. Christian Harris had eight tackles and Terrell Lewis added seven to lead the team. Lewis also had a game-high two sacks and a career-best three tackles for loss. Jared Mayden had an interception, five tackles and two pass breakups. Trevon Diggs had a 100-yard scoop-and-score to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Tua Tagovailoa was 11 of 12 when he was knocked out of the game by an ankle injury in the second quarter. Mac Jones came on in replacement and completed 6 of 11 passes for 72 yards.
Alabama 48, Arkansas 7
Mac Jones made the first start of his Alabama career in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and completed 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters of work. Jerry Jeudy had 103 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, while Najee Harris ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. The defense forced four turnovers, including an 84-yard pick six by Trevon Diggs. The Tide turned another interception and two fumble recoveries into 17 points off turnovers.
LSU 46, Alabama 41
After cruising through the first eight games of the season, Alabama ran into a tiger it couldn’t tame when LSU came to Bryant-Denny Stadium. LSU built a 10-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, and scored 17 points in the final five minutes of the first half to take a 20-point lead into the break. Playing on a surgically repaired ankle, Tua Tagovailoa led the Tide to three second-half touchdowns, bracketed by one for LSU that left the Tigers in the lead, 39-34, with 5:32 left in the game. LSU responded with a scoring drive that left 1:37 on the clock, but Tagovailoa hit DeVonta Smith down the sideline for 85 yards on the next play. LSU took over from there and made a first down to run out the clock. Harris finished with three catches for 44 yards and a score to go with 146 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle had a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown. Xavier McKinney had 13 tackles, followed by Jared Mayden with 11 and Trevon Diggs with 10 to lead the defense.
Alabama 38, Mississippi State 7
Najee Harris became the first Alabama running back to score three touchdowns in the first quarter and finished with four overall to lead the Tide past the Bulldogs. He was also the first Bama running back to score rushing and receiving touchdowns in consecutive games since Mark Ingram in 2009. His sixth receiving touchdown of the year set a season record for running backs. Tua Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter with a season-ending hip injury after completing 14 of 18 passes for 256 yards and two scores. Mac Jones came on to complete 7 of 11 passes for 94 yards. Jerry Jeudy went over 100 yards receiving for the ninth time in his career. Shane Lee sparked the defense with 10 tackles and an interception. Bama outgained the Bulldogs 350-82 through the air.
Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3
Mac Jones was 10 of 12 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start as Alabama coasted by Western Carolina. Freshman running back Keilan Robinson gained 92 yards and scored once, all in the second half, to lead the running game. Jaylen Waddle had 101 yards and a touchdown while DeVonta Smith added 94 yards and two scores receiving. Alabama generated 35 points off of five turnovers in the first three quarters. Najee Harris became the first SEC player in 20 years with rushing and receiving touchdowns in three straight games. Xavier McKinney had two interceptions, including a touchdown return, to lead the defense.
Auburn 48, Alabama 45
In a back-and-forth game that wasn’t settled until the end, Alabama fell to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Mac Jones was 26 of 39 for 335 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions. Najee Harris led both teams with 146 yards rushing and a touchdown on 27 carries. Xavier McKinney and Raekwon Davis both had eight tackles to lead the defense.
