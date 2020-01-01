ORLANDO — Alabama’s 2019 turned out to be disappointing, beginning with its 28-point beating by Clemson last January and ending with a gut-wrenching 48-45 loss to rival Auburn to fall out of College Football Playoff contention for the first time.
Now, the 13th-ranked Crimson Tide enters the next decade motivated for a better start to the new year, as it plays No. 14 Michigan today at noon in the Citrus Bowl.
“Our team has practiced and had a good attitude about the opportunity that we have here and I've been pleased with the way a lot of our young players have had the opportunity to improve,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Tuesday. “As you know, we have several players missing, but I think this has been a real blessing for a lot of our other players to be able to improve and grow for this really significant challenge that we have in this game tomorrow.”
Despite some of those recent losses, including injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Terrell Lewis who opted to sit out the bowl game, the Tide (10-2) remains one of the nation’s most talented teams, especially once most of its draft-eligible juniors chose to play.
That, added to the blueblood nature of the matchup against the Wolverines (9-3), which leads all FBS in all-time wins with 960 (Alabama is tied for third all-time with 913), has created a bit of a buzz around Orlando even if it’s not for any championship.
The Citrus Bowl will be just the fifth meeting between the two iconic programs and serve as a tie-breaker after splitting the past four meetings dating back to 1988. Alabama claimed the most recent game in the series with its 41-14 drubbing of the Wolverines in the former Cowboys Classic from Arlington, Texas, to open the 2012 season.
“When this game was arranged, there's just a lot of excitement to play an iconic program like Alabama,” Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh said. “Coach Saban and his staff have really set the bar, lead the program. Great football team. And it's a big challenge for us but a great opportunity for our season, for this 2019 season.”
Here are three things Alabama needs to do to put its own bow on 2019:
Pile on the pressure on Patterson.
Earlier this week, Shea Patterson reminisced, albeit only briefly, about his first experience against Alabama.
“It didn't exactly go my way,” Patterson deadpanned. “I just remember going and playing in that game as a freshman, as a completely different player back then, and I was just happy to get the experience.”
In that game, the Crimson Tide defense repeatedly harassed the then-Ole Miss freshman to the tune of five sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in a 66-3 loss in Tuscaloosa.
Although it’s already down one of its top pass rushers with the early departure of Lewis to the NFL, a reminder of just that sort of pressure could do wonders for a beleaguered Alabama defense that has been embarrassed in its last two games against ranked opponents.
Heading into their last college game, both senior defensive end Raekwon Davis and senior outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings have sounded extra motivated to close out their Crimson Tide careers right, and there’s no better way than a dominating defensive performance where they spend more time in the Michigan backfield than its running backs.
--
No late Christmas presents.
Mac Jones’ performance in the Iron Bowl has been widely praised, especially given the way he responded to lead scoring drives after allowing two costly interception returns for touchdowns.
But it’s just those sort of mistakes that Jones needs to avoid if he and the offense are going to show they are capable of closing out a ranked opponent without Tagovailoa on the field.
If Jones stays within himself and doesn’t try to do too much, and simply distributes the ball into the hands of his playmakers, Alabama is going to score points against a Top-10 Michigan defense.
“I think the big thing with Mac is he really doesn’t have anything to prove. I think what he needs to do is do his job well,” Saban said. “We have a lot of other guys around him that can make plays. He doesn’t have to try to live up or be anybody but himself in terms of what he does as a player, and that’s we’ve tried to get him to stay focused on.”
--
Keep it simple, Jack.
While this is the last game of the season and there might be some inclination to pull out all the stops and unleash some complex plays to catch the opponent off guard, both Alabama’s offense and defense would be best suited to avoid that idea.
As first-year coordinator Pete Golding said this week, much of the Crimson Tide’s defensive issues this season have centered around his two freshmen inside linebackers not having the experience or the wherewithal to make proper adjustments when the scenario changes drastically. That has forced Alabama’s coaches to keep schemes and audibles fairly simple to allow the freshmen more opportunity to do their job pre-snap and still have the confidence to play fast when the ball’s in play.
The same can be said of the offense, which has prospered with its quick-strike passing attack on short slants or bubble screens, with a couple of well-timed pop-passes thrown in for good measure. As Saban has said several times this season, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Don’t worry about outsmarting the other sideline, just focus on steadily pushing the ball upfield and into the end zone. It doesn’t have to be pretty as long as the job gets done. And as far as anybody at Alabama is concerned, that job is only about winning Wednesday afternoon.
