Through all the changes to the college sports landscape with money-making opportunities for athletes and open transfers, one thing remains the same.
A bunch of Southeastern Conference schools along with venerable programs like Ohio State and Texas are at or near the top of the national recruiting rankings.
The three-day December signing period opened on Wednesday and Texas A&M went into the evening with the lead, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings of the recruiting wars.
Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher put together his fourth straight top-10 class. Alabama, which won nine of the previous 11 recruiting titles, was No. 2. Georgia was No. 3, marking the fifth straight year the Bulldogs have been in the top five.
The team rankings could change with the next signing period beginning Feb. 2.
Coaches said the recruiting process now has players taking into consideration where they could make the most money through endorsement work. The NCAA in July began allowing athletes to monetize use of their name, image and likeness. Some schools are better positioned than others in this new frontier and millions of dollars are swirling around the biggest programs..
“NIL has been going on for a long time. It just hasn't been above board,” Fisher said.
The rapid increase in number of players entering the transfer portal and moving to another school with immediate eligibility has also changed the way coaches build their recruiting classes.
Instead of trying to sign a high school player and develop him, a coach might instead pursue experienced players in the portal. And players interested in transferring also might be looking at NIL potential.
All things considered, signing day isn’t what it used to be, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said.
“That’s basically your draft class,” he said, “but then you’re going to have your free agent class. I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make a mistake. I mean, we have free agency in college football. The kids a lot of times go to where they’re going to get paid the most.
“No one else is saying that maybe, but the kid says, ‘This is what I’m getting here for NIL.’ It is what it is,” Kiffin added. “Free agency has been created in college football — except you can’t lock people into a contract. They can go any time. It’s a new world that we’re in.”
Texas A&M signed 12 players ranked in the top 100 nationally.
Two of its three five-star prospects are defensive linemen: Walter Nolen of Powell, Tennessee, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Florida. The other is quarterback Conner Weigman of Cypress, Texas. The Aggies have 17 four-stars.
Alabama brought in three five-star players and 16 four-stars, with Thompson High edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander the highest rated of the 21 signed by coach Nick Saban. Five-star Ty Simpson of Martin, Tennessee, joins a deep quarterback room led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Alabama lost and Auburn gained on one notable recruit. Williamson High four-star cornerback Robert Woodyard flipped to the Tigers and became the top player in Auburn's class.
Georgia signed 21 players, including four five-stars and 12 four-stars.
Coach Kirby Smart downplayed the importance of those rankings.
"I care a whole lot more about how they play," he said. “We've seen evidence of the guys who have played a big role on our team, some of those guys were not the guys we talked about on this day during their career."
