Today
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Wake Forest at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
UNLV at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Boise State at Utah State, 11 a.m., CBS
Bowling Green at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
LSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Miami (Ohio) at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Missouri at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Chicago), 11 a.m., FOX
SMU at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1
Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC
Villanova at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas), 2:30 p.m., CBS
Clemson at N.C. State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Colorado State at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Illinois at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Louisville at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Texas-San Antonio at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Wyoming at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia State at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Kentucky at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Navy at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Nebraska at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1
Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Akron at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Southern Miss at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Florida Atlantic at Air Force, 7 p.m., FS2
Indiana at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN
South Florida at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Colorado at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon State at Southern California, 9:30 p.m., FS1
