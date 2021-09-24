Central Michigan Wisconsin Football

Bucky Badger and the Wisconsin Badgers head to Soldier Field for Saturday's game against Notre Dame. It will be the fourth time the Badgers have played at Soldier Field after 1929 (a loss to Notre Dame), 1942 (a win over Great Lakes Navy) and 2011 (a win over Northern Illinois). [MORRY GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Morry Gash

Today

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2

UNLV at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday

Boise State at Utah State, 11 a.m., CBS

Bowling Green at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

LSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Miami (Ohio) at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Missouri at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Chicago), 11 a.m., FOX

SMU at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1

Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC

Villanova at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Clemson at N.C. State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Colorado State at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Illinois at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Louisville at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Texas-San Antonio at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wyoming at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia State at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Navy at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Nebraska at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1

Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Akron at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Southern Miss at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Florida Atlantic at Air Force, 7 p.m., FS2

Indiana at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN

South Florida at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Colorado at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon State at Southern California, 9:30 p.m., FS1

