There is Arizona Edge and Buffs with a Brand. Oklahoma State rolled out OSU Elite and Texas Tech launched Beyond Verified.
Florida State unveiled Apex in April with a social media video that included clips of former Seminoles sports stars from Deion Sanders to Burt Reynolds. The program Alabama created to help its athletes monetize their names, images and likenesses is simply called The Advantage.
Behind the catchy names is a sense of urgency from the schools: College sports is entering a new era, one where athletes will be permitted to be paid endorsers and social media influencers without fear of running afoul of NCAA rules.
On July 1, laws in five states, including Alabama, will go into effect that will usurp current NCAA regulations prohibiting NIL compensation for athletes. As of now, the NCAA is lagging behind on its pledge to “modernize” its rules on the subject, but schools from coast to coast are not waiting.
Some are tapping into on-campus resources. Others are partnering with outside companies such as INFLCR, Opendorse and Altius. All are simply hoping their compliance officers can keep up as they brace for a world in which NCAA athletes can earn money off their fame and celebrity.
The goal for each school is to portray itself as a place where athletes can build their brands, with help and expertise, and to then sell that on the recruiting trail — even if some of the details are still taking shape.
“We could name something ‘Unleash,’ toss a couple graphics together, some cool pictures and toss out our social media ad and call it done,” said Bryan Blair, deputy athletic director at Washington State. “But I’d rather our coaches have some things that are at their disposal to talk through and then when we feel like we’ve got a better handle on where we’re going, then we're ready to jump out and take advantage of this.”
Most of the programming in place on campuses is focused on education, teaching athletes entrepreneurship, financial literacy and brand development.
At Wazzu, for example, Blair said athletes will have the opportunity to take a one-credit class at the business school that covers those areas. At Tennessee, NIL-related education will now be part of the school's entrepreneurship minor.
Arizona tapped into its Eller College of Management to create Arizona Edge, which gives athletes access to professors and experts affiliated with the university. Brent Blaylock, senior associate AD for compliance, said the goal is for athletes to be “empowered to be their own personal business entities.”
Arizona's plan also includes a partnership with INFLCR, which has been working with schools for several years to help programs and athletes raise their online profiles.
In a public records request last month, AP requested contracts from each Power Five conference public school with any company that provides services related to name, image and likeness. The 23 schools that responded by publication time have committed nearly $1.9 million to contracts that range from Oregon State's five-year, $216,000 deal with Opendorse to the $10,000 one-time payment Arizona State made to the company for providing photos athletes can use to enhance social media posts.
Those are modest numbers considering Power Five budgets often exceed $100 million annually.
Still, every dollar counts, especially coming out of the pandemic, and plenty of schools have decided to hold off on joining up with one of the growing number of companies jumping into the NIL business.
Colorado formally announced Buffs with a Brand in June 2020, but a year later CU had yet to sign on deal with an outside firm.
UCLA, Iowa and Miami were also among the schools that had not yet partnered with an NIL company.
“I purposely didn’t want to because it’s still changing,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said. “Yeah, we know it’s coming, but we don’t know exactly what format yet.”
