For Nick Saban, Saturday will be like going back in time.
Think about it. When No. 4 Alabama takes on top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship game, Alabama will be the underdog, and a team with a myriad of question marks.
Just like 2009.
You know how that turned out.
Defending national champion Florida was ranked No. 1 and favored to repeat. I spent the week in Gainesville talking to Urban Meyer and the Gators for a series of game-week dispatches. The confidence was palpable.
There was no way this Tim Tebow-led team could possibly lose.
Until Alabama delivered a smackdown. Since then, Saban has extended his SEC title game dominance to seven consecutive wins.
That bodes well for Alabama Saturday, except …
2021 Georgia is 2009 Alabama. Mirror image.
Georgia has the headhunting defense that’s head and shoulders better than anyone else. Georgia has an offense that ranks second in the SEC in scoring, led by a quarterback who doesn’t get mentioned for postseason accolades yet delivers each and every week.
In other words, Nick Saban and Alabama are wandering into a time-warp trap.
Georgia has been the nation’s clear elite team, in a tier by itself. Alabama is a flawed version of past Saban teams, seemingly willing to play to the level of its SEC peers week after week. It needed an incredible comeback only to lose on a walk-off field goal at Texas A&M, and another miracle last week to salvage the season in Auburn.
It may need another miracle to keep this one close.
Or it needs to play its best game of the season. Simple as that.
Alabama’s best win was against eighth-ranked Ole Miss, coasting to a 28-0 lead and limiting the Lane Train Attack until a late flurry. Two weeks later, the Tide pounded Mississippi State 49-9, holding another high-powered offense under 300 yards.
As good as Stetson Bennett has been for Georgia, he’s not Matt Corral or Will Rogers. Alabama’s approach has worked before — stop the run game at the point of attack and force Georgia to beat you through the air.
The challenge on offense is much more difficult. Georgia gives up points as grudgingly as a billionaire pays a maximum tax rate. There are loopholes, and then there’s Georgia’s ability to knock offenses out of rhythm.
And that’s when these Bulldogs best emulate Saban’s early teams: They take advantage of mistakes and slowly squeeze you to death.
Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn brought the house against Alabama, trying to make Bryce Young uncomfortable for long stretches of the game. Each had success. Georgia can play it straight up thanks to Jordan Davis and Co. up front. Against an Alabama offense that has struggled to protect, that’s not a good.
If Alabama can hold off the early onslaught, stay patient and keep Young upright, it has a chance. Otherwise, it could get ugly fast.
Alabama has one major advantage: a six-game winning streak in the series, including three come-from-behind victories. History matters when it gets in your head. Maybe the Georgia players don’t know the details, but Kirby Smart certainly does.
Alabama averages 42.7 points a game. Half production keeps the Tide in the game. Add a field goal and the upset becomes a reality.
Alabama 24, Georgia 21 in Round One.
Round Two yet to be determined.
Doug Segrest, who covered college football for 28 years for numerous newspapers in Alabama and Tennessee, is a freelance columnist.
