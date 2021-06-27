LEXINGTON, Ky. — Granting athletes the right to profit from their name, image and likeness is apt to hit college sports like an earthquake. Against that backdrop, let's stipulate some things:
Change is hard.
At least initially, the new college sports landscape is going to be chaotic.
Not everything that will occur as a result of players being able to benefit off of their athletic fame will be an improvement.
Nevertheless, college athletes gaining NIL opportunities is the right thing — and long overdue.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday afternoon issued an executive order designed to address the issue of college athletes in the commonwealth having the chance to benefit financially from their fame. The move puts Kentucky in line with others in the Southeastern Conference footprint where legislatures had already passed NIL laws.
In Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas, college athletes will have the right to profit from their NIL rights beginning Thursday. Athletes in Missouri will acquire that opportunity Aug. 28; those in Arkansas and Tennessee on Jan. 1, 2022.
As a result of Beshear's order, teams and coaches representing Kentucky will not be at a recruiting disadvantage vs. rivals in states where NIL changes will soon become law.
When college sports really was primarily an extracurricular activity designed to augment students' college educational experience, then having one's tuition, room and board and books paid for via athletic scholarship was generous.
However, due to its own popularity and the massive infusions of television-rights fees that followed, college athletics at the level at which schools such as Kentucky and Louisville compete long ago morphed into something different.
Let's run some numbers:
The contract CBS and Turner Sports have to telecast the men's basketball NCAA Tournament through 2032 is worth $8.8 billion.
For the right to telecast the football playoffs for 12 years through 2024, ESPN is paying $5.61 billion.
Over the fiscal year 2020, the Big Ten Conference had revenues of $768.9 million. The SEC's revenue for the same year was $720.6 million.
According to a USA Today database for 2018-19, 40 universities had athletics revenue of at least $100,000,000.
Alabama's Nick Saban made $9.3 million for coaching football in the 2020-21 school year.
Sixteen head football coaches — including Kentucky's Mark Stoops ($5.014 million) — made more than $5 million this past season, and 27 earned more than $4 million, 50 more than $3 million.
Kentucky's John Calipari made $8.096 million for coaching men's basketball in the 2020-21 school year. There were 26 men's college hoops head coaches making over $3 million.
Heck, 24 football assistants made over $1 million in 2020-21.
Those massive numbers are why it long ago became indefensible for the college sports hierarchy not to find a way for the athletes to have more access to the available bounty.
The granting of name, image and likeness rights — a version of "the Olympics model" — is the proper way to try to achieve this.
Calling for the schools to directly pay their athletes is not realistic. While I am not an attorney (nor do I play one on TV), just the Title IX ramifications would make such a system wholly unworkable.
There will be drawbacks in a world where college athletes have financial incentives to maximize their individual brands. Certainly, it's easy to envision a scenario where team chemistry is damaged due to jealousy over who is and isn't reaping maximum rewards from NIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.