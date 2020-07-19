JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Greg McGarity loathes the mandated isolation that COVID-19 imposes every time he goes to the office. That's why the Georgia athletic director felt uplifted Monday when he was in Birmingham for a meeting with his SEC colleagues.
"It was so refreshing, that human interaction had been missed," McGarity said Wednesday. "You go into the office and you're the only one on the floor. It's so lonely.
"We all crave being able to be around friends and co-workers. Zoom calls are so impersonal. The toughest thing for everyone is the lack of personal interaction."
At proper social distancing, with masks, being able to have conversations in regular attire at work is one thing. But college football players banging against each for three hours, trading sweat and even saliva, on a weekly basis is something else entirely.
It's no secret the 2020 college football season is currently in the danger zone. Some FCS leagues have already canceled their seasons, but the high-profile Power 5 conferences aren't feeling a whole lot safer.
Given the alarming July increases in coronavirus cases, McGarity and his SEC/ACC brethren should have serious trepidation about whether football — even if it's a conference-only schedule — can be played on a normal timeline in 2020.
"A month ago, I would have said nine (on a scale of 1-10)," McGarity said about playing football. "Now, I'll say a lucky seven."
Actually, that might be a tad optimistic at this point. The way COVID-19 has been trending lately, college presidents and athletic administrators are clearly in holding-their-breath mode.
Not only are numbers across the country significantly on an uptick, especially in the South, but what happens when the student body joins the players who are already conditioning somewhere on campus?
"That's the $64 million question," said Dr. Rand McClain, chief medical officer at LCR Health in Los Angeles and a regenerative medicine specialist who treats professional athletes. "These aren't pro players. They're still teenagers or not far from being teenagers. They're not known for self-restraint at this age.
"Wearing the mask, social distancing and banning fraternity parties, that's the rub. Are these players going to do that? What if a third-string player says, 'I don't care, I'm not playing. I'm going to the fraternity party.'"
College football is not like the NFL. There's a lot more cooks in the broth. The Pac-12 and Big Ten have already committed to playing only a nine-game conference schedule, eliminating marquee matchups like Alabama-Southern California, Ohio State-Oregon, Michigan-Washington and Texas A&M-Colorado. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are waiting to decide a course of action.
It's anybody's guess what a scaled-down SEC model might look like. McGarity says the SEC is putting a high priority on saving four nonconference rivalry games in November — Florida-FSU, Georgia-Georgia Tech, South Carolina-Clemson and Kentucky-Louisville.
Here's why nerves of college football gatekeepers are frayed as preseason practices are less than three weeks away: COVID-19 cases have been spiking way up in SEC and ACC states.
The first two weeks of July, increases for Georgia (74%), Florida (65%), Alabama (59%), Texas (65%) and Tennessee (96%) were eye-popping.
"I'm not necessarily alarmed yet, but it's amazing the amount of cases that have gone up lately," McClain said. "Is it because of increased testing, the spread of the virus or both?
"I don't mean to downplay the disease because we don't know as much about it as we'd like. But if you had to choose to give it to one group, (college-age people) is the group because of their recovery ability. Just because these states have growing numbers, it doesn't mean if you follow the protocols that you're the one who's going to get it."
