An imperfect Alabama team that has flirted with disaster too often paid the price Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
Chase McGrath knuckled a 40-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to lift sixth-ranked Tennessee to a 52-49 win, ending 15 years of frustration on Rocky Top.
Close wins against Texas and Texas A&M were merely warning signs for Alabama. But in Knoxville, where a packed house sensed an upset coming all week, quarterback Hendon Hooker emerged as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner while receiver Jalin Hyatt etched his name in "The Third Saturday of October" lore.
Thus, third-ranked Alabama’s quest for perfection came crashing down like endangered Neyland Stadium goalposts.
When Tennessee beat Alabama 35-28 in 1982, ending an 11-game losing streak in the storied series, students celebrated by confiscating goalposts and parading them across campus.
The buzz in East Tennessee for another streak ending victory was so palpable for a repeat that, according to published reports, the UT athletic department ordered an extra pair.
Just in case.
But with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young back at quarterback after a game’s absence, the modern-day streak seemed destined to continue when Alabama chased down an early, 18-point deficit.
Even before the first quarter was done, the Vols led 21-7 and Alabama looked flat and overmatched. Little changed as the Vols expanded the lead to 28-10 alternating possessions later.
And Young, whose role as starter wasn’t confirmed until just before kickoff, didn’t quite seem right.
Until he could do no wrong.
As Alabama adjusted protection, suddenly buying him time that was absent early on, Young began throwing daggers all over the field. That also opened the running game for Jahmyr Gibbs, who has now run for 463 yards in just the last three games. He added 103 against Tennessee, making defenders look like apprentice matadors.
And the rare times protection was sabotaged, Young ran around like the fastest kid in school playing keep away at recess until someone, somewhere, somehow got open.
About the only hint of defense came courtesy of a rare Tennessee mistake, when Dallas Turner scooped an unforced fumble and raced 11 yards for the touchdown and a 49-42 Alabama lead.
As good as Hooker was (385 yards passing), his No. 2 receiving option was a revelation. Hyatt caught six passes with top target Cedric Tillman out with an injury. Five of Hyatt’s catches went for touchdowns, including a stunning 78-yarder to open the fourth quarter right after Alabama had seized its first lead of the night.
Hyatt’s final scoring catch came with 3:26 remaining, tying the game again at 49-49, coming one snap after a potential game-clinching interception was wiped out by pass interference.
Alabama would get one more chance in regulation, with Young squeezing out all but 15 seconds. But the drive stalled and Will Reichard’s 50-yard field goal to win sailed right.
Young had a Herculean night of his own, throwing for 455 yards and two touchdowns. But where Young came up short, Hooker delivered, completing passes of 18 and 27 yards in the waning moments to set up McGrath’s game winner.
Alabama’s titles hopes are diminished, but alive. If the Tide can avoid another loss, it heads to Atlanta for either a rematch with the Vols or another showdown with Georgia. A win there takes care of everything.
But the evidence is now obvious. This Alabama team is vulnerable like few Saban teams before.
And Tennessee is really back.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.