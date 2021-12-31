This is the biggest game in Cincinnati Bearcats history, casting a glare neither the program nor the players have experienced before.
But if you think it’s too much to handle, think again, because Cincinnati’s road to the College Football Playoff semifinal has been four years in the making.
Since taking over for Tommy Tuberville, Luke Fickell has created a monster. From 11-2 in 2018, his second season, to 13-0 heading into today's Cotton Bowl, he’s compiled an overall record of 44-6.
And Cincinnati has done it without false bravado. Without silly claims to mythical titles. No, this program earned the Group of Five’s first playoff bid by sustaining elite success.
You could say brick by brick.
Just a film review of the Bearcats got Nick Saban’s attention quickly.
Start with the quarterback, Desmond Ridder, a four-year starter out of Louisville once known as a runner and now a lethal thrower. He’s a much tougher test than what Alabama has faced most of the season, including Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in the SEC championship game.
Running back Jerome Ford is a known commodity, too. He spent two years at Alabama, garnering 31 rushes, before heading north for impact opportunities.
Cincinnati is balanced enough to try to keep Alabama’s offense off the field, by sustaining drives and looking for big-play opportunities. Lesser offenses have done that effectively.
On defense, the Bearcats boast the best cornerback duo in the country — Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Look for Bryant to focus on Alabama’s Jameson Williams and try to take away Bryce Young’s favorite explosive option. If he’s effective, Alabama will have to slog it out.
Don’t measure these Bearcats simply by roster and talent, though.
Alabama is deeper and better, thanks to the nation’s premier recruiting classes. But while Saban is dealing with wholesale roster changes every year due to the NFL draft, Fickell has built a sustainable program while developing the talent on hand.
Cincinnati has 32 seniors. That’s a huge experience advantage. Think of this in terms of March Madness, where mid-major teams regularly stun higher seeds from power conferences.
You only need that advantage for 60 minutes in a winner-take-all chance to play for the national title.
You know Alabama inside and out. The Heisman Trophy quarterback. The Ohio State transfer playmaker. The heat-seeking quarterback sack missile.
You know what the Crimson Tide is capable of, especially after the stunning rout of Georgia. But you also know Alabama is capable of playing to the level of competition — the loss to Texas A&M as Exhibit A, but close calls as late as the Iron Bowl are more than circumstantial evidence.
Cincinnati is just as guilty, with rough performances against Navy, Tulane and Tulsa — not exactly SEC West talent during a midseason lull. But in its biggest games — Notre Dame, Central Florida and Houston — the Bearcats cranked it up three levels. The average margin of victory in those three games: 20 points.
This is an explosive team, with an underrated defense, that won’t shy from its biggest opportunity in school history. Do not see Cincinnati short.
Alabama will advance. But the Tide won’t get breathing room until the fourth quarter. The guess here: Alabama 31, Cincinnati 20.
--
Doug Segrest, who covered college football for 28 years for numerous newspapers in Alabama and Tennessee, is a freelance columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.