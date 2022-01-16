Ask not how Alabama let a national title get away Monday night. Ask how Alabama was able to make yet another run.
After winning the national championship a year ago, Alabama sent 10 players into the NFL draft — eight going in the first two rounds alone. In mortal America, that translates to a fall from grace — see LSU/2020, Clemson/2021.
As a result, Nick Saban opened a title defense with his most inexperienced team since the dynastic run began in 2009.
That was nothing.
By the time the Crimson Tide arrived in Indianapolis for the rematch with Georgia, the inexperience of September seemed like golden days of yore. How do you take on the best Georgia team in 41 years down two starting cornerbacks and try to run on the nation’s best defense in memory with depth at running back reduced from a stable of six to a tandem of two?
Yet, with 10 minutes left in Monday’s title game, Alabama led Georgia 18-13. With just over a minute remaining, quarterback Bryce Young was in drive mode with the Crimson Tide trying to rally for the game-tying score.
You know what came next.
You also know what Alabama could do at quasi-full strength, as it did in Atlanta, where wide receivers John Metchie and Jameson Williams ran circles around the defensive backs for the best defense in memory. Simply, the Crimson Tide owned a huge matchup advantage, and applied it thusly.
But it was all for naught Monday.
Metchie left early in the SEC championship game with a season-ending injury. And early in the second quarter in Indy, Williams provided Alabama’s first big play of the night only to plant his leg awkwardly and fall in a heap with another serious knee injury.
Somehow, Alabama stayed in the game with its two biggest playmakers sidelined, its running game grounded and Young under constant pressure. Unlike Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy winner couldn’t turn chaos into big play scrambles because Georgia wisely spied him all night.
With Metchie gone, and then Williams, too, the Bulldogs didn’t have to double up on coverage because they believed Alabama didn’t have a receiver left who could consistently beat them.
After the game, Young took much of the blame for the offense’s inabilities to strike big. That wasn’t necessary. Alabama actually outgained Georgia 399-364 and he did everything humanly possible. The real problems came in the Red Zone, where Alabama was forced to settle for field goals when touchdowns were a necessity.
As for the Alabama defense, it actually outplayed the best defense in memory for most of the game. There were breakdowns. The Tide allowed three big plays — Stetson Bennett passes of 52 and 40 yards and a James Cook run of 67 yards — that accounted for 44 percent of Georgia’s title game output.
And in the end, needing one final stop, the Tide couldn’t.
The bottom line is Georgia was the nation’s most dominant team for 14 of 15 weeks. In the most important game, with the outcome in the balance, Georgia rose one final time.
The better team won.
The fact that Alabama took it as far as it did, against all odds, is a testament to Saban’s ability to innovate and motivate. This was a good team that bordered on greatness — a testament to his best single most impressive season of work.
Georgia should enjoy the moment. A state known for coming up short is suddenly the epicenter of the American sports world.
But Alabama will open 2022 as the prohibitive favorite to win the national title.
Look at the talent returning. Look at alpha dogs Young and Will Anderson setting the tone, demanding more from what will be a veteran team. Meanwhile, Georgia will be where Alabama was at the start of this season.
There will be no rematch with everything on the line. With so many impending talent losses, Georgia may not make it back to Atlanta. Alabama will.
And move on to face Ohio State for the national title.
