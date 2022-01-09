Haven’t we seen this before?
We have, just over a month ago. Alabama defeated Georgia in an epic 41-24 SEC championship game beatdown.
Did we say beatdown? Sorry. It was simply busted coverage. A lot of busted coverage.
Says who? Says Kirby Smart.
“We had some really critical third-down losses that, hey, they didn’t beat us. We busted,” the Georgia coach said recently. “And you can’t do that and beat a good football team.”
Before you said he didn’t see what everyone else did, re-center your thinking, Coaches don’t think about what the other teams did to win, they think about what they did that failed.
Every time Alabama loses a big game — which seems as rare as the arrival of Halley’s Comet — Nick Saban doesn’t throw roses at the victor’s feet. He rues what Alabama did wrong.
Back in Atlanta, the best defense since the Chicago Bears allowed Alabama to convert 7 of 14 third-down situations. It allowed Bryce Young to throw for 421 yards. It allowed Alabama to respond from an early 10-0 deficit with a devastating, 41-14 finish.
In other words. A bunch of busts led to an absolute beatdown.
That doesn’t mean it will happen again. Even Las Vegas oddsmakers agree, making Georgia the initial favorite.
Why? Because while Alabama was clearly better on Dec. 4, Georgia was better on 13 other weeks. I’d argue that even Georgia’s semifinal victory against No. 2 Michigan was more impressive than Alabama’s throwdown of No. 4 Cincinnati.
But Monday’s Showdown II won’t be about season-long dominance. It will be decided by matchups. Those matchups favor Alabama again.
With Young throwing to Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, Alabama shredded Georgia’s secondary. Monday, the Bulldogs will focus on Williams and don’t have to worry about the injured Metchie.
But the key will be getting pressure on Young. They couldn’t do it in Atlanta, but other teams, at other points on the schedule, certainly did. Add the resurgence of running back Brian Robinson Jr., fresh off a 204-yard semifinal performance, to worry about.
On offense, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett regained his confidence with an impressive outing against the Wolverines, at least temporarily drowning the chorus of fans and media wanting J.T. Daniels to take over.
Here’s a little insight: Bennett wasn’t the problem in Atlanta. The problem was Georgia’s lack of explosive plays on the edge. Getting George Pickens back, healthier, certainly helps. But Georgia will also have to run the ball and sustain drives.
Alabama needed a win in Atlanta to ensure a spot in the playoffs. Now Georgia needs a win in Indianapolis to stop a dynasty.
The Bulldogs are capable. They were the nation’s best team throughout the season — until Alabama finally caught up. Come Monday, the Tide will pull away once again. It just might take a little longer.
Alabama 24, Georgia 14.
--
Doug Segrest, who covered college football for 28 years for numerous newspapers in Alabama and Tennessee, is a freelance columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.