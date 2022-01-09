College football needs a peacemaker.
The administrators responsible for managing the College Football Playoff appear to be at an impasse when it comes to expansion. Nobody is against growing the current field of four, but they now seem to be entrenched in opposing positions regarding how and when.
The CFP's management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, have 10 hours blocked off for meetings in Indianapolis before Monday's title game to discuss a new format for deciding a champion.
The 12-team playoff proposal on the table looked like a lock to be approved by now when it was unveiled in June. That would have cleared the way for it to be implemented in 2024.
Instead, provincialism and distrust have short-circuited the work. Nobody in the room appears capable of bridging the divides so collectively the group can do what is best for college football. It should also be noted that nobody has actually been empowered to do just that.
“I will be very pleasantly surprised if we make it to the finish line,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told AP about this weekend's meetings.
If they don't, early expansion could be dead and attention instead turn to what comes after the current agreement expires — when the same sticking points will still exist, but the opportunity to make an additional half-billion in revenue before 2026 will not.
Bowlsby was part of the four-person subcommittee that started working on CFP expansion in 2019. If not for the pandemic, expansion would probably have been approved in 2020.
As time passed and conferences changed commissioners, the dynamics of the group changed, too.
New leaders in the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 were leery of the strategy of going public with the expansion plan before details could be worked out. Then the SEC's plans to add Texas and Oklahoma became public in July and skepticism grew.
“Candidly, given everything that’s been said publicly, looks like we are stuck at four for a while,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said Wednesday in a radio interview with 750 The Game in Portland, Oregon.
For a 12-team playoff, ome want the Power Five conference champions to receive automatic bids, while others want the six highest-ranked champions, regardless of conference, to get in. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wants a 12-team playoff or to stay at four with all spots at-large.
But there doesn't appear to be enough trust among the group for a voice from within to broker a compromise.
What is needed in these negotiations is someone without territory to protect. A person who has been empowered not to make unilateral decisions but to build consensus among competitors — because that's what these conferences are.
That kind of collaborative leadership has always been hard to come by in major college football, and once again it stands in the way of progress.
