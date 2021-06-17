If you’re still not sure how you feel about the proposed expansion of the playoff field in college football to 12 teams, allow me to offer this simple argument:
The first year will involve more teams than we’ve seen in the entire seven-year history of the current College Football Playoff monopoly.
Yup, the current four-team format has had 28 openings since it was introduced in 2014 but only 11 schools have gotten invitations. That means more than 90% of college football’s Division I-A programs have had their faces pressed to the window for seven long years.
To put that in perspective, only 3% of NFL teams have failed to earn a playoff berth during that same timeframe.
Ultimately, that’s what this proposal is all about. It’s about cash, too, of course. And television ratings, stadium expansions, athletic budgets, bowl games and cocktail parties, as well.
But for the average fan of the average program, it’s about hope and relevance.
I love tradition, but college football has sold pageantry, customs and gimmicks for far too long. Actual competition for the national championship, on the other hand, has been limited to a handful of elite programs.
Now, by itself, an expanded playoff field may not drastically alter that reality. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State will still be the big boys when it comes to winning championships.
But an expanded field will mean more teams are at least involved.
Look, I know the arguments against expanding the playoff field. Some people say it will ruin the integrity of the regular season, but I think that’s nonsense. People still seem to watch pro games, and the NFL has 14 playoff spots for 32 teams.
So I think college football’s purity will remain intact with 12 teams out of 130 making the playoffs.
Plus, the proposed plan will still provide plenty of incentives during the regular season because seeding will be critical. The six highest-rated conference champions will all get automatic bids, and the top four among that group will get a first-round bye. Not to mention, seeds 5-8 will play at home during the first round.
So you have specific motivations to finish in the top four, the top six and the top eight. And you’ll be tracking teams in other conferences to monitor their bids to finish in the top 8.
If there is a drawback, it is the lengthening of a season. Some teams could play as many as 16 or 17 games. That seems extreme.
Maybe some schools will want to rethink adding superfluous non-conference games against cupcake opponents. Yes, there are financial advantages to those games but the new playoff could add $1.9 billion to college football’s coffers.
The bottom line is that conference championships and the four-team playoff have been nothing but enticing. Winner-take-all showdowns have gradually moved us away from the inanity of meaningless bowl games, and college football is now ready to take a final plunge.
The time is right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.