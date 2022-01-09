INDIANAPOLIS — The picture making the rounds on social media sums up the anxiety of an entire state.
“For The Love of God Beat Bama,” a roadside sign pleads. “Go Dawgs.”
It's been 41 long years since Georgia won its only consensus national championship, a couple of weeks before Ronald Reagan was sworn into his first term as president.
Since then, five other Southeastern Conference teams have won it all, a hefty haul of 15 championships in total, while the Bulldogs and their red-and-black faithful have been left to agonize over close calls, bad luck and squandered potential.
“It’s soooo overdue,” said Shedrick Wynn, who played for the Bulldogs two decades ago and still lives not far from the Athens campus. “Just think about all the teams in our conference that have won a championship since the last time we did.”
Here’s where that stands:
Alabama has captured a whopping seven titles. Florida and LSU have claimed three championships apiece. Auburn and Tennessee both added a trophy to their case, as well.
That pesky, glaring omission on Georgia’s resume is really the only thing holding the Bulldogs back from staking their claim to being in a truly special class of program, right up there with Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide dynasty.
In every other aspect — recruiting, financial resources, fan base, national respect — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has quickly built a powerhouse that is every bit the match for his former mentor in Tuscaloosa.
“You can think back to how many great teams have been at the University of Georgia since 1980 that haven’t won a championship,” said current Bulldogs star Jordan Davis, who anchors the defensive line. “We just want to take that opportunity and be different. And at the end of the day, that’s what we came here for. That’s what we’re grinding for. We want to do something absolutely special in our time here.”
Perhaps it’s only appropriate for Alabama to be standing in the way again, just like it was four years ago when the teams met in another all-SEC national championship game.
Th Bulldogs and their fans are still bearing the scars of that fateful night in Atlanta, when Bama rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit behind backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who tossed a 41-yard touchdown pass on second-and-26 to bring the overtime thriller to a sudden, shocking conclusion.
Georgia has a chance to heal those wounds — and, really, 41 years of heartache — in Indianapolis on Monday night.
Georgia fans have been forced to make do with ever-fading memories of the 1980 Bulldogs, a magical team led by a gritty quarterback named Buck Belue, who spent much of the season handing the ball to a freshman phenom from Wrightsville, a guy named Herschel Walker who ran like no one who's worn the “G” before or since.
They can still see Walker turning Tennessee safety Bill Bates into a flat spot in the road in his very first game. They can still see Belue delivering an improbable 93-yard touchdown pass to Lindsay Scott to beat Florida. They can still see coach Vince Dooley being carried off the field after a Sugar Bowl victory over Notre Dame sealed the national title.
There's nothing wrong with cherishing those memories.
But, in time, they grow a bit stale. The generations that follow don't have a stake in them. They want some memories of their own.
“We’re not trying to wash away the guys like Herschel and Buck,” Wynn said. “We just want some new blood in there, you know what I mean?"
