Remarkably, even after being dismantled by Alabama just a month ago in the SEC championship game, Georgia is the betting favorite in Monday’s national championship rematch with the Crimson Tide.
Yes, they have televisions in Las Vegas, and the wise guys watched the same game as you. And still, it’s the Bulldogs plus-3 at this stage.
Nick Saban must be quietly loving that.
It was the Alabama coach, after all, who spoke of the more delicious variant of rat poison after whipping Georgia 41-24 in December.
Yes, the same rat poison that the Alabama coach traditionally bemoans, that being his phrase for all the positive press that naturally follows his dynasty. That stuff, Saban figures, is toxic to a team’s competitive will.
But when the Bulldogs came to that first game with the largest spread against Alabama since 2008, Saban’s second year there, they were the ones being poisoned by positivism. And handed reams of bulletin board material, Saban delighted in the rare gift.
“You guys gave us a lot of really positive rat poison,” Saban told the press after the SEC win. “The rat poison that you usually give us is nearly fatal but the rat poison that you guys put out there this week was yummy.”
Well, here we go again, only with a slightly smaller spread. That line may change, but it is quite conceivable Alabama will have the benefit of doubt once again. The nearly impossible task of building an aura of disrespect around a program trying to win its seventh national title in 13 years has a starting point.
“Being an underdog is being an underdog,” Saban said on a Zoom press conference last week with a virtual shrug.
"We have a tremendous amount of respect for them, and I think it’s important for our players to know what they need to do to continue to have success in the next game, regardless of what happened in the last game, regardless of who is favored and who is underdogs and all that kind of stuff.”
Why with perfectly straight faces, members of the lordly Tide will maintain they always look at themselves as the scrappy long shot.
“That’s the mindset that our team lives with, always having that underdog mindset,” running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. “I feel like we’ll be motivated, we’ll come out with the underdog mentality and be ready to play.”
