Why is it, when you think of the greatest memories from the Iron Bowl, that the most vivid, shocking, I-can-name-that-one-in-three-words (or less) recollections come from Auburn victories?
Think about it:
The Kick Six
Bo Over the Top
Nix to Sanders
The Cam-back
Because, more often than not, when Auburn stuns Alabama, it stuns the world.
Auburn, this is your time to shock the world. Again.
On paper, Saturday’s Iron Bowl renewal is a mere precursor to an SEC Championship Game that seemed inevitable even as Media Days began.
Georgia is the nation’s dominant program, one that proved its dominance pulling away on the Plains earlier in the year.
Alabama is a flawed but potent No. 3 team that spent the first half of the season atop the polls.
And Auburn … well, wait till next year.
Except, this game is in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where funny things happen on late November Saturday afternoons. Like in 2013, when Nick Saban had his top-ranked team pointed toward a third straight national title until — got a sec? — Chris Davis settled under the goalposts for a field goal that came up short and took it 100 yards the other way.
Four years later, Jarrett Stidham and Kerryon Johnson handed the Crimson Tide its first loss of the season, 26-14.
OK, your point is valid. Both of those games were, indeed, Auburn upset wins. But the Tigers were highly ranked. In fact, the 2013 Tigers ended up playing Florida State for the national title. And the 2017 Tigers headed to Atlanta for a rematch with Georgia with a College Football Playoff berth on the line — only to see Georgia vengeance open the door for the seemingly vanquished Tide to sneak back into the tournament.
Well, then, we give you 2009. It was Nick Saban’s third season, and his second consecutive on the verge of a 12-0 regular-season run. Auburn was a middling 7-4 under first-year coach Gene Chizik and a year away from perfection of its own.
This Alabama team kickstarted the Saban dynasty, ending Florida’s dominance in Atlanta and Colt McCoy’s career in Pasadena.
But, first, quarterback Greg McElroy had to tightrope down the sideline for a pivotal first down, then find running back Roy Upchurch open in the end zone for the game-winning score with a minute remaining in the game.
Flash ahead to 2021 and Auburn is middling once again. You might even say wounded. These Tigers have lost three straight, with each defeat more maddening than before. Auburn's best player, quarterback Bo Nix, was lost for the season. Ditto, its best scoring threat, kicker Anders Carlson.
An offense that cracked the 60-point mark in back-to-back games to open the season now struggles to score, especially in the second half. And a defense that was among the SEC’s best by Halloween, seems lost.
For all of its foibles, Alabama can score in bunches. That won’t change Saturday. And while the Crimson Tide can look shaky on defense, as well, it’s hard to imagine Auburn scoring enough to keep this game competitive.
Maybe for a half. But not for 60 minutes.
My prediction: Alabama 31, Auburn 14.
This one will be best remembered by how quickly it’s forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.