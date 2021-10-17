The lack of focus, the sense of entitlement. Everything Nick Saban spoke about in August and September came to pass in early October for Alabama.
Mississippi State paid the price Saturday night.
A week after a stunning loss, now-fifth ranked Alabama took a step back to dominance by going into Starkville and routing the Bulldogs 49-9.
Even better news for the perfectionist head coach: There’s still plenty for the Crimson Tide to work on.
An Alabama defense shredded by Texas A&M backup quarterback Zach Calzada last week got pressure on State’s Will Rogers early and often. That left him with a noticeable painful throwing shoulder. And when rushed to make things happen, he threw two interceptions in the first half.
Alabama’s Jordan Battle stepped in front of the latter miscue and returned the pick six 40 yards to give Alabama an early double-digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
A beleaguered Tide defense also proved more effective on third downs, avoiding a late meltdown brought by too much time on the field. While Rogers was effective, throwing for 300 yards on 55 attempts, most of it was between the 20s with no running game for support. But on conversion downs, the Bulldogs were a mere 7-of-16.
Thus, this turned into an old-fashioned boa constrictor win. While the defense was forcing State to settle for field goals, the Bama offense was busting loose with big plays.
John Metchie III took a Bryce Young 41 yards for one touchdown, breaking an early tackle and following teammate Slade Bolden to the end zone.
Jameson Williams went 75 yards with a short Young toss for another score. Then Brian Robinson took a pass in the flats and sped 51 yards for a third.
While Roberts played under constant harassment, so did Young. But he proved unflappable moving in the pocket or moving upfield to move the chains.
Young finished with 348 yards and four touchdowns on precision 20-of-28 passing.
Another improvement from the week before: Alabama returned to smash-mouth football when playing in the shadows of the State end zone — although it took a rushed timeout and a Saban screaming fit to make it happen the first time.
This was a good response for Alabama, the kind you’ve come to expect. But even with the victory, it feels the gap with top-ranked Georgia is growing. Just two weeks ago, Alabama was ranked No. 1, and you could argue it was deserving.
Yet while Texas A&M exposed the Crimson Tide’s vulnerabilities, Georgia’s only looked like the second coming of 2020 Alabama — or 2019 LSU — minus only a first-round quarterback.
Alabama still has a month and a half to close that gap. And it all goes as scheduled, the two will meet for another showdown in Atlanta.
