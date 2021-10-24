Maybe it was the 10th rendition of Rocky Top on Saturday night that signaled something was amiss.
For the first time in the iPhone era, Tennessee looked to be Alabama’s equal.
The score was 14-7. The first quarter was coming to a close. Nick Saban was melting down. And Tennessee was taking advantage of fourth-ranked Alabama, turning mistakes into an early lead.
That’s what superior teams do — not 25-point underdogs.
And then, suddenly, Bryce Young began running wild and throwing at will. And the Earth began rotating on its axis once again.
In the midst of a chaotic football season, Alabama avoided the major upset, pulling away late to beat the Volunteers 52-24.
It was the mark of a resilient team, and an admittedly far-from-finished product.
For much of the game, Alabama looked like the less experienced team. A pass catch fumbled in the red zone thwarted an early opportunity to assert dominance. A roughing the punter penalty extended an offensive opportunity that Tennessee converted into points.
In the first quarter alone, Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker took advantage of Alabama defensive confusion with big strikes.
A 39-yard pass to Cedric Tillman set up the first touchdown. A 57-yard bomb to wide-open JaVonta Payton suddenly had the Vols in front — and Alabama down by seven points in the opening quarter for the first time in seven years.
Hooker’s penchant for big plays accounted for more than half of Tennessee’s offensive production prior to intermission. That didn’t stop Saban from joining the Tide’s secondary on the sideline for a fire-and-brimstone reminder about coverage breakdowns and how to avoid them.
It worked for the rest of the half.
Behind Young, the sophomore quarterback making his seventh start, Alabama wasted little time responding. Mixing precise passes with first-down scrambles, the Tide scored on back-to-back possessions to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Young had a monster night — 413 yards of total offense and accounting for four touchdowns. But the game control proved tenuous.
Because Alabama wasn’t done with uncharacteristic breakdowns, including dropped passes and a blocked punt. Again, it took the Tide well into the third quarter to get in sync offensively again
And just when it looked like the Tide was taking over — after Young scrambled 5 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tide a 31-17 lead seconds into the fourth quarter — Hooker was going deep again. This time, he and Tillman connected on a 70-yard touchdown pass.
In 2009, Alabama needed a Terrence Cody field goal block to secure a 12-10 victory over the Vols. But that was different. The Vols weren’t far removed from their heyday and Alabama was only in third year of its ascent under Saban.
Saturday night, the Vols of Josh Heupel, still a work in progress, forced Alabama to play from behind and overcome a lack of poise with a flurry of a finish.
And finally, inevitably, it did. Young connected deep with Jameson Williams to set up a short Brian Robinson touchdown burst. Then a miscommunication between Hooker and a receiver led to an easy interception for Jalyn-Armour Davis that he returned 47 yards to set up the knockout score.
Tennessee, like Florida and Texas A&M, exposed Alabama’s shortcomings. But they don’t award national titles in October.
If Alabama shows the resilience the rest of the way, it will have its say once again.
