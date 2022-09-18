The lead was comfortable, even if the performance didn’t match. Just a week after a near loss at Texas, No. 2 Alabama was well out in front.
But something was lacking.
Enter Cameron Latu. Needing a deep threat to unleash the potential of the Crimson Tide offense, Bryce Young turned to his best option: Latu, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound tight end.
On a drive that began at the Crimson Tide 7-yard line, Latu made the biggest play, leaping for a 38-yard grab that keyed a late first-half touchdown drive and provided the electric jolt a meandering offense needed.
Alabama closed out the first half up four touchdowns in a game never in doubt and cruised to a 63-7 victory over Terry Bowden’s University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, erasing Nick Saban’s memories of an infamous loss 15 years ago.
For at least a quarter, it looked like Saban was chasing away the demons with a return of joyless Murderball.
After Young led Alabama to an easy touchdown on the first possession, the Crimson Tide added a couple of scores by less conventional methods. Linebacker Will Anderson turned a deflection into a 25-yard Pick Six and Malachi Moore grabbed a punt blocked by Ja’Corey Brooks for another TD.
The flashbacks to the early Saban reign weren’t over. Brian Branch added a 68-yard punt return for a TD in the second half as Alabama rolled up school-record return numbers.
But that’s no longer Alabama’s modus operandi.
Since Lane Kiffin’s arrival to rework the Crimson Tide offense in time for the 2014 season, the Crimson Tide has been fueled by a jet-set offense.
Even after surpassing 500 yards in total offense Saturday, the 2022 offense has yet to live up to expectations.
A drubbing of ULM doesn’t change that. But there are signs that the Tide, so to speak, may be turning.
Latu’s ability to go where no receiver has gone before this season — deep — gave Young the ability to air one out. Brooks’ return to the lineup has provided another familiar target for Young to lock in on. But the wide receiving corps remains a work in progress.
That’s how college football works: in ebbs and flows as talent arrives, crescendos and departs. But not at Alabama, which produces ready-for-Sunday receivers on an annual basis.
The running game is another concern. It wasn’t much of an emphasis against ULM until the game was out of reach. Likewise, the Tide jumped out to the big lead but spent most of the first half looking for any sense of rhythm.
Is the problem up front? Is it a lack of creating matchups from the sideline? Has the NFL talent drain finally left the Tide a mere mortal?
Young can make up for a lot of problems. He has a Heisman Trophy on his mantle and a budding career as an actor on his resume.
He’s notable for being calm amid chaos. But he showed some uncharacteristic stress Saturday throwing two picks of his own. One came on a ball he tried to force over the top — less a sign of a bad decision than an indication of frustration.
Of course, offensive opportunities weren’t aplenty Saturday until the second half. During one stretch of the first half, Alabama went six minutes without taking a snap, yet tripled the lead with the Anderson and Moore non-offensive touchdowns,
The lack of opportunities lingered past halftime. At one point in the third quarter, ULM had a whopping 25- to 10-minute advantage in time of possession yet trailed by five scores.
For Saban, this was the perfect win because his team handled an overmatched foe but left so much on the field that he’ll have no trouble keeping the Tide’s attention in the film room. He also has more film to evaluate because the ease of victory offered a chance to empty the bench.
A quarter of the way into the season, Alabama looks good enough to bludgeon most of the schedule.
But this edition is a tick below the standard.
The caveats, however, are obvious: it’s early. And Nick Saban’s got this.
