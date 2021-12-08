We know that major change at the top of any team comes with no guarantees. Change, at best, brings with it excitement and that gift so fragile yet so powerful: Hope.
We also know that, until the games begin again, the reset on hope is all there is and that — when you are desperate enough — that is quite enough.
What Miami Hurricanes football has just done is delivering on all counts.
The promise of a return to glory days, something hinted at but not accomplished for 20 years, has fresh oxygen. The grumpy old ghosts have awakened. Swagger — which you earn by winning, not by handing out jewelry on the sideline in the middle of losing — is dusting itself off.
Mario Cristobal, arriving from Oregon but coming home, was the national prize Miami sought with focused determination, and won.
Short of Nick Saban suddenly tiring of Tuscaloosa and wanting to give living in Miami one more try, the Hurricanes just landed the best available head coach in college football — especially for this South Florida market.
Cristobal of course was born and raised Miami and is a former national champion offensive tackle with the Hurricanes. Way beyond the family ties, though, Cristobal is a proven winner, a lightning-bolt force of energy and (maybe best of all) a vaunted recruiter.
Task 1: Before he has a chance to win his first game in Coral Gables, Cristobal must win Miami. Win the backyard. Keep the best local high school stars at home to win the school’s long-elusive sixth national title.
Past champion coaches Howard Schnellenberger and Jimmy Johnson used to preach that. But over time The U has seen its backyard power a victim of poaching. Cristobal must win it back, with force and domination.
Skepticism is to be expected. It has had 20 years, since the Canes’ last championship parade in 2001, to grow and harden like a callous.
Miami has trod this path before. Randy Shannon. Mark Richt. Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes have tapped the bloodline before and seen former players, seen family ties, as the map back to glory.
Will it work this time?
It can. Yes.
Shannon and Diaz, fired Monday, had no track record as college head coaches. Richt did, but was older and perhaps most famous for never having lifted Georgia all the way to the top.
Cristobal honed his trade at Florida International before winning big at Oregon, with four years in between as an Alabama assistant, his credibility minted by Saban, which in this sport is akin to a blessing from the Pope.
He was 35-13 at Oregon, albeit with a lopsided loss in Saturday’s Pac-12 championship game his parting result.
Cristobal can do here what other “family members” have not because of his pedigree and recruiting fire, but also because the UM administration finally has opened the wallet and entered the modern age of spending big to win big.
I recently wrote Miami should go outside the family for its new coach. That was before I imagined anybody might pry Cristobal away from Phil Knight’s Nike money at Oregon.
Coming in at more than $8 million per season for at least five years, Cristobal will make double what Diaz did. Less splashy but just as important, Cristobal will have a budget for assistant coaches that dwarfs what his predecessors have had.
The commitment finally seems in place.
Miami has been beat up in the national press for allowing Diaz to twist in the wind while it pursued Cristobal.
It did put Diaz — and Miami — in a very tough spot, as he went into living rooms recruiting for the Canes the past two weeks with everybody in said room knowing the school was shopping hard for his replacement.
It’s unfortunate Diaz’s three seasons had to end in that sort of humiliation, but the university was covering itself, fully intending to bring Diaz back had Cristobal changed his mind.
As for the Hurricanes?
They are bringing in exactly who they wanted, their ideal.
Now, as the savior arrives, all of the same old excuses disappear.
Mario Cristobal will restore the Hurricanes to football glory, or, well ... he better.
