Last week on the Plains, Bryce Young had his Heisman Trophy moment. Saturday afternoon, the Alabama sophomore quarterback made the SEC championship game his unofficial coronation ceremony.
Against the best SEC defense anyone has witnessed in a decade, Young exposed and shredded No. 1 Georgia 41-24.
This was a numbers-shattering performance against a defense flirting with history.
Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 40 yards and another score. He even briefly turned into a wishbone quarterback, running toward the marker then pitching to Brian Robinson for a first down that sustained a scoring drive.
And as good as Young was, his oft-criticized offensive line was even better. After making two major changes in the second half of the four-overtime victory against Auburn, the Tide’s shuffled lineup provided the kind of pristine protection that would make the Secret Service proud.
In college football, you aren’t supposed to have wholesale evolutions in a week’s time. Yet Alabama did, in remarkable fashion.
It just took a little time to click.
Down 10-0 seconds into the second quarter the Crimson Tide took control, scoring on five consecutive possessions. Keep this in mind: Georgia didn’t give up five scores in the month of September — or November, for that matter.
Yet there was Young, throwing darts to John Metchie and dimes to Jameson Williams. The former departed midway through the game with an apparent leg injury. The latter, back from a one-half suspension for targeting against Auburn, utilized an uncharacteristic breakdown in Georgia coverage to get the Tide on the board.
Then Williams picked up after intermission where he left off, racing past the Georgia secondary to haul in a 55-yard Young throw to expand the lead to 31-17.
The notion coming in was that Alabama would be hard-pressed to move the ball against Georgia. But what naysayers failed to factor was that the Bulldogs hadn’t faced an offense as explosive as the Crimson Tide’s — and certainly not a quarterback as lethal as the prohibitive Heisman favorite.
Consider this: Georgia came in allowing 7.6 points and 230 yards a game.
In the second quarter alone, Alabama rolled off 24 points and 319 yards. Even more dizzying: Georgia had allowed seven second-quarter points all season.
And it started up front, where Seth McLaughlin opened at center and Chris Owens moved to right tackle, helping produce 60 minutes of cohesion. It continued with running back Brian Robinson, making an unexpected appearance, running with ferocity.
And it capped in a Crimson Tide crescendo with Young and his receiving corps finding Swiss-cheese holes in the secondary.
And just as good was the similarly maligned Alabama defense.
Georgia fans clamoring for JT Daniels need not have bothered. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn’t the problem, although an errant throw Jordan Battle converted into a pick-six didn’t help matters.
The Tide secondary got burned on some pass interference penalties but headhunted the entire day. Defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Jobe and Jordan Battle led the Tide with a combined 22 tackles, complementing the front seven that never let Georgia find its offensive rhythm.
Georgia came in as a playoff lock. Nothing changed for the Bulldogs except seeding. Pencil the Bulldogs in at No. 2, with a little less swagger. Anything less would be a travesty.
Needing an SEC title to secure a spot — and the likely No. 1 seed — Alabama did what it normally does. It beat the AP’s top-ranked team for the 10th time in history, a college football record. And it beat Georgia.
Of course.
This was Alabama’s seventh straight victory in the series. Georgia has exactly 37 days to shake the Crimson Tide’s voodoo spell before they could possibly meet again.
And they will: Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. Mark it down and plan accordingly.
For this will be the most anticipated rematch since the Thrilla in Manila.
— Doug Segrest, who covered college football for 28 years for numerous newspapers in Alabama and Tennessee, is a freelance columnist.
