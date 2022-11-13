Alabama’s magical mystery road tour continued Saturday, making for spellbinding television once again.
But the goal this time was quite different.
Instead of playing to move on to Atlanta for a shot at the SEC title, the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide was playing spoiler to No. 11-ranked Ole Miss.
The Tide’s 30-24 come-from-behind win left everyone calling Baton Rouge with well wishes for LSU as it ended Ole Miss’ dreams of an SEC West crown.
Bryce Young won’t repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama won’t make it back to the playoffs — something LSU assured earlier in the day by eliminating Alabama from title contention.
Maybe that explains the slow start in Oxford as Ole Miss jumped to an early 10-0 lead while outgaining Alabama by a 7-to-1 margin. Instead of showing up, Alabama seemed to have been stuck in Tupelo.
You could argue that Young had valid reasons not to make the trip. He is bound for the NFL, and he’s playing with shoulder pain that limits his reps in practice. This is 2022, and with Alabama’s normal season goals in shambles, no one would blame the junior quarterback for protecting his future earnings.
Except that’s not how Bryce Young thinks.
Instead, he willed Alabama’s offense back from oblivion, as the Crimson Tide began chasing down a pair of double-digit leads, with Houdini escapes and chain-moving completions. A running game, emphasized but non-existent for a half, came to life after the band left the field. Case in point: Jase McClellan turning a couple of short bursts into third quarter wrecking-ball gains.
The Tide had life after all.
And while defensive coordinator Pete Golding was fired a couple of hundred times by computer warriors online mid-game, his defense slowly began seizing control of the game. Ole Miss had 10 points on the board midway through the first half and 237 yards of total offense by halftime.
And should have had much more after a dominating start.
The big key to the turnaround was the ability to take away Ole Miss’ running game. No small accomplishment.
Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, a Pike Road product from just outside Montgomery who Alabama somehow missed during recruiting evaluations, has been the SEC’s most impactful rookie not named Harold Perkins.
The Tide kept him in check for most of the second half until he broke off a 35-yard run. Suddenly, he was unstoppable again as he delivered the Rebels into the Red Zone in the final minute. But with Alabama looking at another late loss — and a third storm-the-field defeat — the Tide turned Ole Miss over on downs when Brian Branch knocked down Jaxson Dart’s final heave into the end zone.
So, for the fifth time this season, Alabama faced a ranked foe on the road. And for the fifth time it found itself in a fight for survival.
But this time, with nothing to play for but a return to the Alabama standard, the Crimson Tide fought back, proving that this isn’t 2010.
Or, for folks who go further back, 1982 — the year Paul "Bear" Bryant’s legendary, quarter-century run came to a stumbling end.
Georgia is now the standard everyone else aspires to replicate.
But Saturday’s trip deep into north Mississippi proved that the king may not be dead, just merely regrouping for another run next season.
