A 16-page souvenir section on Alabama's national championship will be included with Sunday's printed newspaper and can also be read at decaturdaily.com. The section "History Majors" will tell the story of the Crimson Tide's 18th national title and the players who made it possible.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign
- Vote for Favorite Class 5A-7A Basketball Player
- Decatur woman charged with vehicle break-ins, drug possession
- Giant black vultures besiege a small Pennsylvania town. Killing them is illegal. Now what?
- Man arrested in stabbing at Wayne Farms
- Austin comes back to stun Decatur in OT
- US Space Command coming to Huntsville
- Decatur man facing drug charges
- Morgan County grand jury issues 5 murder indictments
- Danielle Dunlap
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign (12)
- Mo Brooks among House lawmakers plotting apparently futile effort to block Biden win (8)
- Vaccinations begin at Decatur Morgan Hospital (4)
- Police: Athens man died, Falkville man arrested during disturbance at US Capitol (4)
- Salvation Army shelter needs volunteers to stay open after workers quarantined (3)
- It's official: Harsin new Auburn football head coach (3)
- First Response refusing to buy new ambulances until city changes ordinance (3)
- Masks don't work — if not used (3)
- Rep. Mo Brooks faces censure resolution (3)
- Police: Falkville man at Capitol riot had Molotov cocktails designed to act like napalm (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.