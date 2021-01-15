Alabama football celebration
Buy Now

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) celebrates following the Tide's 52-24 national championship win over Ohio State on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. [KEVIN C. COX/GETTY IMAGES/TNS]

A 16-page souvenir section on Alabama's national championship will be included with Sunday's printed newspaper and can also be read at decaturdaily.com. The section "History Majors" will tell the story of the Crimson Tide's 18th national title and the players who made it possible.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.