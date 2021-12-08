BIRMINGHAM — Alabama, for a 14th straight year, had more All-Southeastern Conference players than all others.
The Crimson Tide soaked up 11 spots on the first- and second-team lists announced Tuesday by the SEC office.
Alabama (12-1), which won the SEC championship Saturday with a 41-24 victory over Georgia, had six first-teamers and five second-teamers.
Jameson Williams took up two spots as a first-team receiver and a second-team return specialist.
Alabama sophomore Bryce Young, the league's only Heisman Trophy finalist, was the first-team quarterback.
The Crimson Tide also had running back Brian Robinson Jr., offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive back Jordan Battle and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. make the first team.
Receiver John Metchie III, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o were second-teamers.
Auburn had three players picked. Defensive back Roger McCreary was a first-teamer, while defensive lineman Derick Hall and linebacker Zakoby McClain made the second team.
The Tigers (6-6) face Houston on Dec. 28 in the Birmingham Bowl, while Alabama meets Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl for a playoff semifinal Dec. 31.
Nine players made at least their second appearance on the All-SEC team.
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks and Ole Miss all-purpose player Jerrion Ealy are three-time All-SEC honorees.
Two-time picks include Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and punter Jake Camarda, Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermeyer, Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool and LSU kicker Cade York.
Georgia, just like in the SEC title game, was second to Alabama with 10 players selected.
Kentucky and LSU each had five, while Tennessee featured four. Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri sported three each. Mississippi State had two and South Carolina one. Florida and Vanderbilt had no honorees.
The SEC individual awards will be announced Wednesday and the all-freshman team Thursday.
