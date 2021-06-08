OKLAHOMA CITY — Florida State quickly spoiled any thoughts of Alabama's Montana Fouts throwing another perfect game.
The Seminoles spoiled the Crimson Tide's national championship hopes, too.
Elizabeth Mason crushed a three-run home run in the first inning and FSU led by eight in the third, beating Alabama 8-5 on Monday in the Women's College World Series.
The Seminoles (48-11-1) advanced to the best-of-3 championship series, which begins today. FSU will face top-seeded Oklahoma.
Alabama (52-9), by losing to Florida State for a second straight day, marked the end of its season.
Fouts, a star in Alabama's first two WCWS games and who did not play in Sunday's 2-0 loss to FSU, was shaky off the bat Monday night.
Kaley Mudge led off the game with a single — Fouts allowed just two hits with 30 strikeouts over the Tide's first two WCWS games.
Sydney Sherrill followed with a walk, the first Fouts had given up in Oklahoma City.
And Mason homered. On a no-ball, two-strike count.
Mudge added an RBI bunt single to Fouts in the second and was part of FSU's four-run rally in the third.
Kalei Harding hit a two-run single and scored on a Mudge single. Sherrill doubled in Mudge to make it 8-0.
Fouts surrendered a season-high seven runs — six earned — over 2⅔ innings. She gave up six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Alabama finally scored in the bottom of the third and pulled within 8-5 in the fifth.
Bailey Hemphill singled in Taylor Clark and Kaylee Tow singled home Elissa Brown in the third inning.
In the fifth, Hemphill hit a two-run home run to make it 8-4. Savannah Woodard singled in Jenna Johnson with Alabama's final run.
KB Sides tried to advance from first to third on Woodard's single and was thrown out to end the inning.
The Crimson Tide went down in order in the sixth and mustered only a two-out walk by Tow in the seventh.
Florida State advanced to the championship round for the second time in school history. The Seminoles won the national title in 2018, sweeping Washington in the championship series.
Alabama also lost in the semifinals in the last WCWS in 2019.
The Crimson Tide won a national championship in 2012, beating Oklahoma in three games in the title series. Alabama was swept in the 2014 finals.
Alabama has been eliminated in the semifinals five times in 13 WCWS appearances. It also lost in the semis in 2008, 2009 and 2011.
