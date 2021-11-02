TUSCALOOSA — Alabama outside linebacker Drew Sanders, who has missed the past three games with a wrist/hand injury, could return soon.
Coach Nick Saban said Monday that Sanders will start practicing this week ahead of the Crimson Tide's home game with LSU.
No. 3 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) hosts the Tigers (4-4, 2-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
"They're going to do further X-rays to see how he's healed," Saban said. "There's a good possibility we think that he may be cleared to play in this game."
Sanders was spotted on the sideline of the Tennessee game on Oct. 23 wearing a hard cast on his hand/wrist.
When Saban first announced that Sanders had surgery in early October, he deemed Sanders game-to-game for a few weeks.
Sanders had been starting opposite of Will Anderson on the edge of Alabama's defense.
The absence of Sanders has made the Crimson Tide's linebacker depth even more thin than it was.
Christopher Allen, the original starter opposite of Anderson, suffered a foot injury in the first game of the season against Miami that will likely keep him out for the year, Saban said in September. Allen was seen next to Sanders on the sideline during the Tennessee game with a boot but no crutches.
With Allen and Sanders out, freshman Dallas Turner has had the starting job.
During his first year with the Crimson Tide, Turner has registered 11 tackles. Saban called Turner a "good young player" in early October. Turner, like Sanders and Anderson, is a former five-star prospect.
Sanders was a steady contributor for Alabama over the first five games with 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.
Despite all of the change opposite him this season, Anderson has continued to produce.
Coming into the bye week, he led the nation with 8½ sacks. He also has 53 tackles and one pass breakup. Anderson had four sacks against Mississippi State alone.
But the return of Sanders would be valuable for Alabama's defense. If the Crimson Tide can get a consistent pass rush opposite of Anderson, that would make it more difficult for opponents to try to double-team Anderson.
