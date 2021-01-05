Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were also finalists.
Smith is the Crimson Tide's third Heisman winner, all in the last 11 years. Mark Ingram won in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015.
He is the first receiver to win since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.
To be updated.
