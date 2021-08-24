TUSCALOOSA — John Metchie III may be considered next in line to be a great Alabama receiver.
How much became obvious Monday.
Metchie was one of five Alabama players named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press.
Offensive tackle Evan Neal and linebacker Will Anderson are on the first team. Metchie, guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and linebacker Christian Harris made the second team.
Auburn had one player picked: second-team kicker Anders Carlson.
"I think it's a role I'm embracing, having learned from all the guys before me," Metchie said last month about becoming Alabama's No. 1 receiver. "I'm definitely excited about it.
"I'm looking forward to being able to teach the young guys things and definitely lead the receiver room. So I'm definitely looking forward to that."
Metchie was no better than third on Alabama's receiving list at the beginning of last season. DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Jaylen Waddle, who was hurt midway through last year, were first-round NFL draft picks in the spring.
Metchie, who caught 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns, is now in the spotlight.
"I'm excited to go to work with the guys," Metchie said last month. "I think we're all excited to go to work in this camp, get ready, and excited to take the field this 2021 football season."
Neal, a junior, is set to start the season at left tackle after playing his sophomore season at right tackle and freshman year at left guard.
"He's a freak athlete. Big Neal, man, Big Neal can do a lot of things," defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said last month. "He's very flexible, and I love going up against him every day at practice because he makes everybody better. I love his leadership."
Anderson will look to build on an impressive freshman season in which he tallied seven sacks. He and Chris Allen will serve as edge defenders in a veteran Alabama defense.
Harris returns for his third year as a starter at linebacker. He is expected to stay at weak-side linebacker with the addition of Henry To'o To'o to fill the void left at the middle spot after Dylan Moses went to the NFL.
"I think this is going to be a very good unit," Mathis said. "I feel like we've just got to take on a role and live up to the hype. Don't buy into it, but also show them what we're capable of once it comes game time."
Ekiyor is also a returning starter on an offensive line that has experienced significant change with its starting center, left tackle and left guard heading to the NFL.
However, the unit did have spring drills to start adjusting to a new lineup. Last year, the coronavirus canceled spring practice.
"This year, fortunately, we're back to normal and we could go through spring practice, and I do think that has helped the development of a lot of the eight new starters that we're going to have on offense," coach Nick Saban said last month.
"Hopefully that will pay off, especially early in the season."
Texas A&M had the second-most players on the AP list of any other SEC school with four. Georgia had three and LSU had two.
