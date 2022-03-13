March Madness is about to be in full swing in a week, but spring football has also arrived.
Alabama began spring football practice on Friday before players started a week off for spring break. Coach Nick Saban and his squad will return for practice March 21. The Crimson Tide will have 14 practices before A-Day, which is 2 p.m. April 16.
With a handful of Alabama players from the 2021 team having declared for the NFL draft, the Crimson Tide has some questions to answer for this fall.
Who will the leading receivers be?
Alabama will have to find new starting receivers after all three — Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden — declared for the NFL.
There's a reason the Crimson Tide brought in Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton. He has started 15 games and will have a good opportunity to play an important role, considering how young and inexperienced the rest of the receivers are.
Sophomore Ja'Corey Brooks also figures to be an early contender. He's the Iron Bowl hero and was tabbed as the starter once Metchie went down with an injury.
JoJo Earle, another second-year player, could be a valuable option in the slot. Then there are receivers such as Agiye Hall, Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary from the 2021 team. Or, perhaps a new young receiver such as Aaron Anderson steps up early in his time in Tuscaloosa.
What will the offensive line look like?
Both of Alabama's tackles declared for the NFL in Evan Neal and Chris Owens.
Unless the Crimson Tide decides to move an interior offensive linemen to the outside, the interior is all but set. Alabama returns all four players who played significant roles at those three spots in Javion Cohen and Emil Ekiyor Jr. at guard and Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt at center.
As to who might start at tackle, Alabama has players such as five-stars J.C. Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer set to begin their second seasons. There are also players such as Damieon George and Amari Knight.
A starting tackle also might not be on the roster yet. There's a chance Alabama adds another option via transfer. Former Vanderbilt tackle Tyler Steen is reportedly considering Alabama.
Who starts next to To'o To'o?
Christian Harris' departure leaves a starting spot open next to Henry To'o To'o at linebacker.
The former Tennessee transfer will no doubt call the defense again, but Alabama has to fill the spot that Harris held for three seasons.
Perhaps it will be Jaylen Moody. The redshirt senior removed his name from the transfer portal after Harris declared for the draft.
Or Alabama could go with a younger player such as Deontae Lawson. No matter who gets the nod, having a smart leader such as To'o To'o next to him will likely make the transition smoother.
Which transfer will have greatest immediate impact?
So far, Alabama has added three transfers at positions of need: receiver, running back and cornerback.
Who will make his mark early? Maybe it will be Burton.
Or, it could be Eli Ricks, the LSU cornerback transfer. Alabama lost two starters at corner in Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis, so having an experienced and talented player such as Ricks will be welcomed. Alabama returns Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson at corner as well.
Then there's Jahmyr Gibbs, the Georgia Tech running back transfer. The Crimson Tide must replace Brian Robinson Jr., but Alabama might not make it as simple as switching one starter for another. The Crimson Tide could end up splitting carries more evenly among Gibbs, Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan and others.
Can Young, Anderson be even better?
Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were the cornerstones of the 2021 Tide. They will also likely be cornerstones in 2022.
But can they still reach another level?
Young and Anderson were already at the top nationally in 2021. Young won the Heisman Trophy and Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. They each also had eye-popping stats; Young set Alabama's single-season record in passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47). Anderson had 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
Those numbers won't easily be replicated, but if anyone can one-up that in likely their final seasons in Tuscaloosa, Young and Anderson would be the guys.
