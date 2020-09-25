TUSCALOOSA — DeVonta Smith has caught passes from three quarterbacks during his Alabama career. Tua Tagovailoa was the fifth overall pick by Miami in the NFL draft in April, while Jalen Hurts was a second-round pickup by Philadelphia.
Mac Jones, who started four games in 2019 in place of an injured Tagovailoa, is the starter for the Crimson Tide’s season opener against Missouri on Saturday, and Smith is more than comfortable with that decision.
“I believe in Mac the same way I believed in Tua,” Smith said.
That’s a bold statement, considering the career numbers Tagovailoa put up in just three seasons in Tuscaloosa (7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, 69.3 completion percentage).
The fact is, Smith and Jones have worked together in practice going on four years. So, it’s not like the two are strangers. They have built a strong rapport, one that could lead to a big season for the Crimson Tide.
“This game is about trusting your teammates, and Smitty and I have gotten in a lot of work over the last four years,” Jones said. “He’s a guy that can see things and has played a lot of football. I trust what he sees.
“Sometimes he will tell me where the blitz is coming from.”
Their relationship grew stronger in the summer. And they weren’t even in the same room. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way Crimson Tide players got ready for the season and forced them to plan and work out in new ways.
“For a long time we had to do stuff (online) because we couldn’t do anything face to face,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “All those things contributed to those guys developing the relationships and the trust in each other that helps you have a very good passing game.”
Smith, a first-team preseason All-America selection, was targeted by Jones 31 times in 2019. Smith caught 22 of those passes for 355 yards. The rest of his 901 yards came via the Tagovailoas — Tua and younger brother Taulia.
Smith, who led Alabama in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, benefited greatly from Tagovailoa at quarterback. He should benefit again with Jones this season.
“Smitty has been pretty dynamic regardless of who’s been playing quarterback,” Saban said.
While the Jones-to-Smith connection could be productive this season, there are a couple of others that might prove just as prolific. On the other side of the field, Jones has big-play threat Jaylen Waddle as an option. Then there is John Metchie II, a sophomore who played in every game as a freshman last season and earned a starting job this season.
“The entire receiving corps has been outstanding through camp,” Saban said. “All the other guys have made significant improvement. John Metchie has continued to progress, and some of the younger players are creating a lot of competition at the position. Those guys are going to be a work-in-progress as we go through the season. We need them to be able to become consistent performers as starters when we need them.”
