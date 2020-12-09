TUSCALOOSA — When the season started, Mac Jones and Kyle Trask were on the Heisman Trophy odds list mostly for the sports books to attract what was seen as easy money.
Both were below Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, yet to start a game, and comparable with many running backs, despite only one running back winning the trophy in the last 10 years and two in the last 19 years.
Now, Alabama’s quarterback and Florida’s quarterback are the two most debated signal callers in the race.
Both have respectable claims to the trophy given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player.
Trask is the national leader in touchdown passes by no small margin entering Florida's home game Saturday vs. LSU. But Jones leads the nation in both yards per attempt and quarterback rating among those with more than five games played. Alabama plays at Arkansas on Saturday.
Comparing numbers between the two shows how close they are and the varying degrees of separation they have from the other quarterbacks in the running: BYU’s Zach Wilson, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.
Trask’s 38 touchdowns (no other quarterback has more than 30) remain above the crowd even on a per-possession basis. he throws a touchdown on 40.4% of the possessions he plays. Jones is second among the five at 30%, followed by Wilson (29.3%), Fields (24.5%) and Lawrence (22.4%).
Trask’s elevated touchdown numbers could be out of necessity more than anything else.
Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and BYU all have prominent rushing attacks. At Florida, no such rushing threat exists: leading rusher Dameon Pierce has 417 yards while no other Gator has reached 200.
Yards per possession also show Trask, Jones and Wilson to be bigger pieces of their offenses than Lawrence and Fields. On the possessions they have played, excluding kneeldowns and other clock-killing possessions, Trask and Jones both average 34.5 yards per possession, followed by Wilson (32.2 yards), Lawrence (27.3) and Fields (23).
Comparing Trask and Jones will soon become much easier. After Saturday's regular-season finales, their teams will meet in next week's SEC championship game.
“The next two weeks are going to be huge in that,” SEC Network analyst Chris Doering said. “It’ll be nice to see the two quarterbacks go up against the same defense in back-to-back weeks and then a chance to go head-to-head, it’ll obviously be a chance for those guys to show themselves on a big stage.
“Right now, it’s splitting hairs.”
