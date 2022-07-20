Emma Broadfoot is a good example of never giving up on your dream.
Growing up in Danville, Broadfoot wanted to play softball at Alabama. Her dream has become a reality after two years of college.
After a super season this past spring at University of North Alabama, Broadfoot placed her name in the NCAA transfer portal on May 26. The next day she got a phone call from Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy. After a meeting in Tuscaloosa on June 10, Murphy offered Broadfoot a scholarship.
“I had some other schools contact me, but I had just one school in mind and that was Alabama,” Broadfoot said.
Broadfoot will team with freshman Larissa Preuitt of Hartselle to give Alabama two girls from Morgan County on the roster next season. Danielle Richard of Priceville is believed to be the last one from Morgan County to play softball at Alabama. Her senior season was in 2015.
Cheering for the Crimson Tide was a way of life for Emma and her parents Tom and Camille. They visited Tuscaloosa often for football and softball games. Emma even went to several softball camps.
After a junior season at Danville where she hit .514 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs, Broadfoot was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection as a designated hitter. She was selected to the Daily’s All-Area team as a catcher.
“I emailed Coach Murphy then and told him I wanted to play at Alabama,” Broadfoot said. “I told him I didn’t even need a scholarship. I would be glad to walk on.”
Along came COVID, which wiped out the 2020 softball season and forced Broadfoot to take another path to college softball. The COVID season gave college seniors in 2020 another year to play their final seasons in 2021. That expanded the college rosters and left walk-ons without an opportunity.
“I was fortunate to get to go play at UNA,” Broadfoot said. “The experience playing there for Coach Ashley Cozart and her staff made me into a better player. I would not have the opportunity at Alabama, if not for what I was able to do at UNA.”
Broadfoot hit .265 with six home runs and 24 RBIs in her freshman season at UNA. The numbers earned her ASUN Conference All-Freshman honors, but Broadfoot was not satisfied.
“My dad had filmed every at bat from my first season at UNA,” Broadfoot said. “I watched those at bats over and over last summer. I had some help from some coaches, but it was mostly me seeing what I did and deciding how to improve.”
The improvement was quite a leap for her sophomore season this year. She hit .388 average with 10 home runs, 15 doubles and 61 RBIs in 178 at bats. Her on base percentage was .484.
On Feb. 19 against Jackson State, Broadfoot went 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs. In the three-game series, she hit 6-for-13 with nine RBIs. In 11 games in May, Broadfoot went 17-for-36 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.
“This has been her life dream,” former Danville softball coach Lori Bailey said. “Ever since I had her in the sixth grade and throughout the time I had the privilege to coach her, we talked about this often.
“This not something that happened by luck. She put in countless hours working on her game to fulfill her dream. I am super proud of her.”
After mostly catching in high school, Broadfoot played third at UNA. What position she might play at Alabama is to be determined. What’s not in question is that if she hits anything like she did this past season at UNA, Alabama will find a position for her.
“That’s the plan. I’ll play anywhere they want me,” Broadfoot said.
