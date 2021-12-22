BIRMINGHAM — Davidson made the most of an unexpected crack at a Top 10 team.
Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and hit a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift the Wildcats to a 79-78 victory over No. 10 Alabama on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (9-2) rolled to a 13-point lead early in the second half and held on for their eighth straight win in a game scheduled to fill sudden voids in their respective schedules because of COVID-19. The Crimson Tide (9-3) has dropped two of three games but stayed in this one until Jahvon Quinerly missed a potential tying free throw with four seconds left.
“The craziness of this last 48 hours, it’s magical really,” longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. The last couple of minutes was fairly crazy, too."
Alabama scored the final nine points after Brajkovic's 3-pointer with 2:01 left pushed it back to 79-69. But Davidson was able to run out the final seconds and ended up getting a huge win in the unexpected matchup.
It wasn't how the Tide wanted to head into a weeklong break for Christmas, before going into Southeastern Conference games.
“Our offense wasn’t bad, but we really lost the game on the defensive end,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "Not exactly what you want going into Christmas break.
“I don’t know how many wakeup calls we’re going to need to pick up the defense, but we’re not going to be able to win games in the SEC on a high level until we decide we’re going to guard much better than we did tonight.”
Jones made 8 of 11 shots, including all three 3-point attempts, for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee scored 17 points and made four 3s. Foster Loyer scored 11 points after totaling 59 the previous two games.
Loyer also had eight assists and just one turnover.
Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 20 points. Juwan Gary had 15 points and eight rebounds, while making 3 of 4 3-pointers. Quinerly scored 13.
McKillop was grateful for the chance — and the win.
“We play a style of basketball that people don’t like to play against, as you see why,” he said. “A lot of teams at the high major level won’t play us, and Nate graciously pursued playing us. I want to say thanks to him for that.”
The Tide answered Brajkovic's ultimately decisive shot with eight points in 80 seconds. Shackelford hit a 3-pointer and Keon Ellis rebounded a missed shot, put it back, was fouled and made the subsequent free throw.
Ellis then stole the ball and fired it to Darius Miles for a dunk to make it 79-77 with 34 seconds left. Brajkovic stepped on the line after receiving the inbounds pass.
Quinerly made the first of two free throws with 4.4 seconds left, then Sam Mennenga rebounded the miss and the Wildcats called time out, forcing Alabama to foul twice.
The matchup was set after both teams had other games canceled because of COVID issues within other programs. Alabama had been set to face No. 21 Colorado State, and Davidson's game with Loyola-Chicago was also called off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.