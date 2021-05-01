MFB

Deonte Brown started at left guard in the offensive line for 2020 national champion Alabama. [KENT GIDLEY/ALABAMA ATHLETICS]

 Kent Gidley

Alabama offensive guard Deonte Brown of Decatur and Austin High was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of Saturday’s NFL draft.

Brown joins a team that went 5-11 in the NFC South under first-year head coach Matt Ruhle.

