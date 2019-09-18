TUSCALOOSA — Terrell Lewis didn’t mince words: DeVonta Smith hasn’t gotten his due.
“DeVonta is very underrated. He’s been a dog around here, a guy that’s been (over)shadowed a lot of times just (because of) our receiving corps,” Lewis said Saturday.
Lewis said Smith makes plays every day in practice and does the little things that often go unnoticed.
“He's a real physical cat, wants to put his nose in there and hit people. To me, he’s probably one of our best all-around receivers," Lewis said.”
And given his company in Alabama's loaded receiver room, that’s saying quite a lot.
When he’s playing alongside a potential No. 1 overall pick in Jerry Jeudy, one of the fastest players in all of college football in Henry Ruggs III and a human highlight-reel in Jaylen Waddle, it’s easy to get overlooked, even for the player on the receiving end of a memorable national championship-winning play two years ago.
During what was a career-best performance in Saturday’s 47-23 rout of South Carolina, it was junior running back Najee Harris and his hurdling that stole many of the headlines.
“I would definitely say he’s been overlooked, but more so by you guys in the media,” Ruggs said Tuesday. “We know what he can do. … With the group we have, you never know who is going to make plays, who is going to have a big game.”
Smith doesn't necessarily sees himself in the same light.
“I don’t feel like I’m being overshadowed,” Smith said Monday. “The chips fall where they’re supposed to fall based on the game plan. It don’t matter who it is, it’s just all about who we playing and what they do. It can be any week. It can be me. It can be Waddle. It can be Ruggs. It can be Jeudy.”
The game plan certainly favored Smith on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.. The Amite, Louisiana, native had his best game in college with a team-leading eight catches for 136 yards and two scores.
Smith’s 12 targets were more than any other player, including four more than Harris’ eight and twice as many as Ruggs.
“I thought he played really well, I thought all of our receivers played well,” Tide head coach Nick Saban said Saturday. “They all had explosive plays, some good run-and-catch opportunities.”
It was an overdue breakout performance for a player that struggled through nagging injuries last season and seemingly fell behind his teammates in production to finish fifth on the team with 693 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions in 2018.
But through three games this season, Smith already ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference and second on the team with 237 receiving yards on 18 catches, behind only Jeudy’s league-leading 24 catches for 308 yards.
And while Jeudy reaffirms the perception that he’s a potential top 5 NFL draft pick next April, Alabama’s new quick-pass offense seems to have directly benefited the likes of Smith, Ruggs and Waddle, all of which have proven an affinity for making plays in traffic on slant routes over the middle of the field this season.
Part of Smith's development has been a renewed dedication to improving his route running technique by creating his own space with properly-timed routes over the middle instead of initiating contact with defensive backs.
“I feel like I just looked at some of the things — and (receivers coach Holmon) Wiggins brought this to my eyes — in open field (to) stop trying to be a magnet to the safety and things like that and try to make more people miss,” Smith said. “That’s just things that I did in high school, and I just feel like I should bring that back out instead of run through everybody.”
Saturday’s big game was proof of what he’s capable in the open field.
Both of Smith’s touchdowns came on slants, the first off a throw behind him that Smith pulled in from his right hip and then slipped through a tackle for a not-so-simple 42-yard touchdown reception that gave Alabama a 31-13 lead in the third quarter. The second score came on a three-step-and-cut slant inside where Tua Tagovailoa found him open for a quick 11-yard touchdown to go up 40-16 early in the fourth quarter.
“It’s really what coach (offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian) calls and then after that it’s whatever we do with it,” Smith said Saturday. “We’re just making the most of our opportunities and doing what we do best when the ball’s in our hands.”
