TUSCALOOSA — DeVonta Smith is known by a few names.
Smitty. Slim Reaper. Tay-Tay. Rydeout.
The Alabama receiver could be known by another moniker next week — Heisman Trophy winner.
Smith, recently named first-team All-American, is the first receiver to be named Associated Press Player of the Year, and he has a chance to be the first receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to be a Heisman winner.
The accolades are coming in bunches for the Crimson Tide’s all-time leading receiver, but it might not have happened for Smith if not for a few big moments along the way.
The first came back when Smith was a sophomore at Amite High School in Louisiana. That season he broke his clavicle and grew frustrated. Smith had some serious thoughts about giving up on football.
Enter Vincent Sanders, who has been the family barber since Smitty was 2. Sanders listened to Smith’s issues and offered some encouragement and told the young athlete what he needed to hear.
“He kept me going when there were times when I was down and I didn’t want to play anymore,” Smith said. “He kept me on the right track.”
That kept Smith on the track to attend Alabama, playing alongside two other high-caliber receivers, Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy.
Smith could have left Alabama at the end of the 2019 season and jumped to the NFL like those two did, but he opted to return for his senior year.
“I wanted to finish things the right way and get my degree,” Smith said. “I feel I made the right decision.”
And how.
Smith leads the nation with 1,511 receiving yards and 98 receptions, he’s second in the nation with 17 receiving touchdowns.
All of that might not have been the case had Tide receiver Jaylen Waddle not had a season-ending injury on the opening kickoff of the Tennessee game in late October. Waddle had 557 receiving yards through four games when his season was cut short.
That forced Smith to step up his game, which he was glad to do.
“It made me want to accept the role (of a leader) even more,” Smith said. “It was a big player that we lost and I wanted to do more for the team.”
Smith more than made up for the loss of Waddle, recording seven 100-yard games and six multi-score games.
“Ultimately it comes down to players making plays, and Smitty has demonstrated that all year,” Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said. “Clearly coming back for another year has been worth it and gratifying for him and us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.