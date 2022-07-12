Not only are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle expected to be two of Tua Tagovailoa’s top playmakers, but the Miami Dolphins receivers are also serving as the quarterback’s biggest advocates.
During the latest episode of Hill’s It Needed to be Said podcast that featured Waddle, the two Dolphins receivers talked about the improvements they’ve seen from Tagovailoa, the former Alabama superstar who was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
When asked to compare Tagovailoa from the 2021 season, where he produced a 90.1 passer rating after completing 67.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns in the 13 games he played, to the quarterback Miami saw during the offseason work in coach Mike McDaniel’s new offense, Waddle downplayed what Hill believes is a substantial difference.
“They know what Tua is capable of for real,” said Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler who the Dolphins traded a treasure chest of draft picks to acquire from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and gave a contract extension that averages $30 million a season.
“That boy looks scary right now,” Waddle said about Tagovailoa, who helped him set a NFL record for most receptions (104) by a rookie last season. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s him. He’s been that guy since Alabama.
“He’s going to come in consistent accurate, make the throws he’s supposed to do, show out and be a leader. ... I been seeing that,” said Waddle, another former Alabama star who turned those 104 receptions in 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns last season. “I’m going to be happier when everyone else gets to see what I already know.”
Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as an NFL starter, is joined by Mac Jones, who went 10-7 as the New England Patriots rookie starter last season, as the only two quarterbacks from the 2019, 2020, and 2021 draft classes that are in possession of a winning record as an NFL starter.
Most of the rookie quarterbacks in the 2021 draft — Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (3-14), New York Jets' Zach Wilson (3-10), San Francisco’s Trey Lance (1-1), Chicago’s Justin Fields (2-8) — struggled last season. Jones was the only rookie starter who had success.
“You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”
While it’s clear Tagovailoa’s third season could help determine whether he is a quarterback worth building around, it may be premature to say this will be his last season to be evaluated as an NFL starter. Tagovailoa has already won more games than he’s lost despite not having a great relationship with former head coach Brian Flores, and Miami possessing one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL the past two seasons, an anemic rushing attack, and a receiver unit decimated by injuries.
This offseason the Dolphins fortified the offensive line by signing Pro Bowler Terron Armstead and veteran starter Connor Williams, changed the running scheme and added three former starting tailbacks. Miami traded for Hill, used the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, and added Cedrick Wilson Jr. to its receiver unit.
The hope is that the foundation has been laid for Tagovailoa to have success, and possibly lead the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
“It’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about (Tua),” said Hill, who called Tagovailoa the most accurate quarterback he’s ever played with on his first episode of It Needed To Be Said. “I can’t really name point, but I’m saying reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls.
"All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about (Tua), and I’m just gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn.”
