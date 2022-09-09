AUSTIN, Texas — Quinn Ewers had quite the debut as Texas quarterback, even if it was a little rough around the edges.
The freshman threw his first interception before his first completion. He recovered nicely to throw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. But there were a handful of missed deep balls and at some point, campus parking services towed away his car, which he discovered after leaving the stadium that night.
Next up: No. 1 Alabama, and a Crimson Tide defense that will be even tougher than the parking enforcers.
“They're fast," Ewers said Monday in a nonchalant sizing up of all-everything linebacker Will Anderson and the Tide (1-0), which routed Utah State 55-0. "They do everything the right way.”
Overall, Ewers got good postgame reviews from his coaches and teammates after his much-anticipated first start in burnt orange — though maybe not from the UT parking police.
Ewers was one of the top recruits in the country out of high school in 2020. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he skipped his senior season and signed with Ohio State. The kid with the throwback mullet hairstyle was off to Columbus and signed million-dollar name, image and likeness deals, only to get stuck deep on the depth chart. He took two snaps last season.
After the Longhorns went 5-7, the door was open for the raw talent with a slingshot right arm to head back to his home state. Last season's starter, Casey Thompson, transferred to Nebraska and Ewers beat out Hudson Card in training camp to earn the No. 1 spot.
Once on the field, Ewers released a deep throw a split second too late and his first pass was broken up. His second pass was a short throw in coverage, and the interception silenced the home crowd. Then came eight consecutive completions in three drives that finished with two touchdowns, a field goal and a 24-3 lead.
By then, Texas was in total control. Ewers called his first game a “a great learning experience."
“I'm glad I faced some adversity," he said. "I could get over that first little edge.”
The same could apply to Ewers and campus parking.
“He's gotta park where he's supposed to park,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.
Ewers tweeted about the towing incident Saturday but didn't offer much more than a sheepish smile about it Monday. He wouldn't say if it was his new Aston Martin that was hauled away from the garage next to the stadium.
But Ewers insisted he had to pay the fine to get it back.
“I'm a regular student,” Ewers said.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who drives a Lamborghini, offered Ewers the secret to game-day parking: “I get dropped off."
