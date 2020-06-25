Alabama senior offensive lineman Deonte Brown has been named to the 2020 Preseason All-American team announced by The Sporting News.
Brown, who was an All-State selection while playing at Austin High, is a second-team selection. The Crimson Tide has seven players on the two-team squad. That’s the most of any school in the nation.
Representing Alabama on the first team are senior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, senior receiver DeVonta Smith and junior return man Jaylen Waddle.
Joining Brown on the second team are senior running back Najee Harris, junior linebacker Dylan Moses and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain.
The SEC had eight first-team selections. Joining the three from Alabama are Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte and Kentucky punter Max Duffy.
