TUSCALOOSA — The last time Alabama faced a high-powered passing offense, it didn’t end well.
The Crimson Tide did defeat Ole Miss, but it wasn’t because of its defensive effort. Alabama gave up a season-high 48 points and 365 pass yards in the 63-48 decision.
The defense is much improved since that October game, but Alabama has another matchup with an elite passing offense in the SEC championship game on Saturday.
Florida meets the Crimson Tide for the 10th time in SEC title game history (Alabama leads 5-4), and this Gator squad has some of the most dangerous playmakers Alabama has seen this year.
“They're all special,” Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain said. “They do things differently. They all have their different qualities. But they are all playmakers. We know it's going to be a challenge.”
The Gators’ list of playmakers starts at quarterback with Kyle Trask, who has all the gaudy passing stats you would expect from a Heisman Trophy hopeful — 3,717 yards, 40 touchdowns and a 70% completion rate.
One of the big playmakers Trask has targeted this season is Kyle Pitts. The tight end’s 11 receiving touchdowns leads the team, and he’s second with 641 yards with 36 catches.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound junior wasn’t on the field last week for the Gators’ stunning loss to LSU. He was held out for health reasons, but said he was ready to go at game time.
“I was planning to play up until then,” Pitts said. “Then they told me it was best that I don't. I went along with the decision.”
He’s not missing Saturday’s game for sure.
“That's the plan,” Pitts said.
The primary target for Trask is receiver Kadarius Toney, who was recruited by Alabama.
“He's a difficult matchup, creates a lot of problems,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We'd love to have him here I can tell you that.”
Florida has talent all across the offense, but it’s not as if Alabama lacks its own truckload of playmakers. The Crimson Tide has a couple of Heisman hopefuls in quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith. They are one of the nation's most dynamic duos, and have connected for 15 touchdowns.
Alabama also has a weapon in the backfield, something that has limited Florida’s offensive scheme at times. Najee Harris has more than 1,000 yards on the ground with some big catches as well.
"They can do it through the running game, they can do it through the short passing game with getting the ball to their athletes in space, letting them go make big plays, or they can do it with shots deep down the field,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.